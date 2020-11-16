Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Nya däck till bilen

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Nya däck till bilen

Så jag behöver troligen köpa nya sommar däck till bilen då mönstret börjar komma till 3mm vilket det inte ska gå under enligt lagen.

Jag har en Hyundai - i20 - PBT/F5P41/M51AZ1, och det verkar som att den ska komma med 185/65 R15 däck från fabrik. Så lite frågor då jag har noll koll,

  • Om jag köper 4st behöver jag balansera dom? Kommer dom inte redan balanserad om man köper 4st?

  • Jag hittar bara 185/65 R14 eller 185/60 R15, spelar det någon roll? R15 är väl storleken så det är dom jag ska ta?

  • Fungerar dessa?

  • Vad menas med "fälg" ? Kommer däcken utan det i mitten, bara gummit om jag köper utan? Eller har de delat fälg, däck, båda, bara för att göra sökningen bättre, så däck kommer med en fälg?

  • Bultar, mönster och sånt passar om man söker med registrerings nummer?

Byta däcken själv kan jag, men första gången jag köper nytt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Frejoh466:

Så jag behöver troligen köpa nya sommar däck till bilen då mönstret börjar komma till 3mm vilket det inte ska gå under enligt lagen.

Jag har en Hyundai - i20 - PBT/F5P41/M51AZ1, och det verkar som att den ska komma med 185/65 R15 däck från fabrik. Så lite frågor då jag har noll koll,

Om jag köper 4st behöver jag balansera dom? Kommer dom inte redan balanserad om man köper 4st?
Jag hittar bara 185/65 R14 eller 185/60 R15, spelar det någon roll? R15 är väl storleken så det är dom jag ska ta?
Fungerar dessa?
Vad menas med "fälg" ? Kommer däcken utan det i mitten, bara gummit om jag köper utan? Eller har de delat fälg, däck, båda, bara för att göra sökningen bättre, så däck kommer med en fälg?
Bultar, mönster och sånt passar om man söker med registrerings nummer?

Byta däcken själv kan jag, men första gången jag köper nytt.

Gå till inlägget

Ja alltså om du bara ska byta däcket och inte fälgen så behöver du anlita en firma att kränga på dom också.

Det absolut enklaste du kan göra är att slänga in sommardäcken i bilen, kör till en däckverkstad, säg att du behöver 4 nya, kör dit igen en vecka efter och hämta dom. Du kan även välja däck hos dom om man vill, men jag brukar bara säga att de ska ta något prisvärt.

Påkrängning kostade 400Kr för alla 4 sist jag gjorde det, ingen större kostnad. Här ingår balansering.

Sen kan man väl köpa nya däck själv men du behöver fortfarande köra till däckfirman och låta dom sätta på det, såvida du inte har en egen däckpåträningsmaskin för några hundra tusen eller vad det nu kan kosta. Men då hade du nog inte frågat här. I slutändan så tjänar man inget på detta extra jobbet så det är lika bra att firman fixar allt istället, så vet man att det blir rätt storlek, är problem är det bara att höra av sig till dom igen osv.

Senast redigerat
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Byta däck på fälgarna gör de i sömnen. Det är nog ingenting du kan göra själv hemma om du inte har samma utrustning som de har.

Fälgar och däck säljs separat.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Skrivet av Frejoh466:

Så jag behöver troligen köpa nya sommar däck till bilen då mönstret börjar komma till 3mm vilket det inte ska gå under enligt lagen.

Jag har en Hyundai - i20 - PBT/F5P41/M51AZ1, och det verkar som att den ska komma med 185/65 R15 däck från fabrik. Så lite frågor då jag har noll koll,

  • Om jag köper 4st behöver jag balansera dom? Kommer dom inte redan balanserad om man köper 4st?

  • Jag hittar bara 185/65 R14 eller 185/60 R15, spelar det någon roll? R15 är väl storleken så det är dom jag ska ta?

  • Fungerar dessa?

  • Vad menas med "fälg" ? Kommer däcken utan det i mitten, bara gummit om jag köper utan? Eller har de delat fälg, däck, båda, bara för att göra sökningen bättre, så däck kommer med en fälg?

  • Bultar, mönster och sånt passar om man söker med registrerings nummer?

Byta däcken själv kan jag, men första gången jag köper nytt.

Gå till inlägget

Vänster - Däck
Höger - Fälg
Däck + Fälg = Hjul

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Lagkravet på sommardäck är 1,6mm. 3mm är vinterdäck.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ok, så både däck och fälg krävs. Och då måste numrera på mina nuvarande däcken vara samma som de jag ska köpa, annars så kommer de inte att passa på fälgen om jag ska använda mina gamla, ingen orsak att köpa nya fälgar? Inga nummer på fälgen vilka som passar?

Och det fixar däck verkstaden?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

  • Du behöver balansera dem, då man balanserar däcken och fälgen tillsammans.

  • Det spelar roll vilken storlek som står innan R15, R15 är bara fälgens diameter, hitta gummi som har korrekt storlek!

  • Köper du däck = gummi så får du bara, ja gummit och du behöver åka till en däck-firma för att kränga av gamla och på nya däcken.

  • Bultmönster osv kan du skippa då du redan har fälgen du ska använda igen, men med nya däck.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Om du vill ha två uppsättningar hjul (sommar och vinter) så behöver du köpa fyra fälgar och fyra vinterdäck.

Gå in på däck365, bythjul eller något annan liknande däcksida och skriv in ditt regnummer. Sen får du välja fälg och däck. Väljer du att de monterar och balanserar däcken på fälgarna så kommer vinterhjulen hemskickade till dig färdiga, så att du enkelt kan byta hjulen själv.

Eller så kör du in till närmsta däckfirma och ber dem fixa allt åt dig.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Alltså åk till en däckfirma så fixar de allt. Ta in offerter på ett par olika däck kanske för att jämföra, man behöver ju inte det dyraste.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Bryr du dig inte riktigt om hur det ser ur så säg att du kan tänka dig plåtfälgar på vinterdäcken, brukar inte kosta något där jag köper däck. Många firmor har dessutom montering + balans i priset när man köper 4 nya däck.

En kompromiss skulle väl annars vara däck + plåtfälgar + navkapslar, men det ser ofta ut som att man försöker skylta alufälgar, fast man inte har råd

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Om du har 15" fälgar, behöver du köra däck med R15. Så länge du håller dig med original dimensionerna så kommer dom passa.
Köp alltså 185/65 R15 däck och sen får du gå till firma och säga att du behöver byta däcken som sitter på dina fälgar till de nya däcken du köpt.
Då måste dom balanseras igen.

Du kan beställa via Bythjul.se direkt till en däckfirma så du slipper hämta ut däcken och köra dom till däckfirma. Du får även ett bra pris på montering och balansering.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag har alltid köpt från Dackonline.se då de är billiga, snabb leveranstid etc. Där kan du även slå på ditt Regnummer om du är osäker på vad du ska ha.
Sen bara till en däckfirma (Däckonline har monteringspartners som du kan välja) som kränger på de på dina fälgar och balanserar, vilket inte brukar kosta många hundralappar.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ok, jag har Däckhuset som är nära jobbet, jag ska kontakta dom och se om de köper in däck och se om de kan fixa allt när jag byter till sommar däcken på sommaren.

Tack för hjälpen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ta kontakt med valfri däckfirma, är det fälgarna som kom med bilen (fabriksmonterade) så har dom all info och kan plocka fram lämpliga sulor efter dina önskemål.
Du kan även kolla på sulorna som sitter på idag så står det exakt vad det är ex.vis 225/40/ZR19 så har du dimensionerna.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara