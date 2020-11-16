| PM:a Moderatorerna | Kontaktformuläret | Geeks Discord |
Testpilot, Skribent, Moderator & Geeks Gaming Huvudadmin
Nya däck till bilen
| PM:a Moderatorerna | Kontaktformuläret | Geeks Discord |
Your COMMODORE 64 computer is equipped with one of the most sophisticated electronic music synthesizers available on any computer.
This chapter is an introduction to using your computer's sound chip, the SID chip.
4670K | Sniper M5 | 16gb Corsair Vengeance | 2x HD 5850 | SSD 840
Define R5 Titanium | EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2 | ASRock Z77 Extreme4 | Intel i7 3770k @ 4.2Ghz | Cooler Master 212 Evo | 16GB Corsair XMS3 PC12800 | Gigabyte GTX1070 | Intel SSD 530 120Gb | Asus VG248QE | Win 7 Ultimate x64
Game: Intel Core i9-10940X / 128GB DDR4-3200 RAM | 2 x Nvidia Titan RTX | 2 x 2TB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 SSD
Laptop: Zbook 15 G6 Ci9-9880H 32/512 15.6
Media:Intel NUC Frost Canyon Tall I7-10710U | EVOLV Shift I5 6600K 16GB RAM GTX 2070 2X500GB 2.M SSd
Storage: Netgear ReadyNAS 526X 6 x IronWolf 8TB