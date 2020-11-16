Komponenter CPU,PSU,RAM,MOBO

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Tja,

Dags för en uppgradering då säljer jag nu detta.

GPU: ASUS STRIX 980 TI 6GB
RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX Red 4x4 = 16GB / 3000MHz / DDR4 /
CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K
MOBO: ASUS STRIX Z390-H GAMING
M.2 SSD: SAMSUNG 950 PRO 512 GB (Windows 10 pro 64-bit värde 1749kr ingår)
PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G2
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo
CHASSI: Phanteks Enthoo EVOLV ATX (Grå/Transparent)

Allt är sparsamt använt och aldrig överklockat så finns gott om utrymme för den som vill.

Prioriterar sälja som ett kit och helst i Stockholms området.
Kan skickas mot frakt och byten är inte intressant.

Allt köpt hos webhallen förutom CPU hos NetONet.

PRIS: BUD

Sulle82

1200:- och möte i stan för gtx 980ti

500:- och hämtar för psu

CPU+Mobo+RAM+PSU - 3'500+frakt

