Sätta i nytt grafikkort

Tjena! Är de lönt att väcka liv i min dator med ett nyttgrafikkort? Nvidia 1660 tänkte jag?

Lite specs

G10AC - INTEL i7-4770 - 16GB - NV GTX670, 2GB - 1TB - SSD 128GB - DVD-RW - - USB KBM - Win 8 - 2y Warranty -

OS Windows 8 64bit

Selectable languages SE/NO/DK/FI/EN

CPU Model Intel® Core™ i7-4770

Speed 3400

Max turbo 3900

Cores 4

Chipset Intel H87

Memory Type DDR3

Speed 1600

Memory included 8

Max possible 32

Dimm slots Peak 400W/Peak 500W

Free dimms 2

Storage No of drives 2

Primary HDD size 128GB

Primary HDD type SSD

Speed HHD #1

Secondary HDD size 1TB

Secondary HDD type 7200RPM

Speed HHD #2 7200RPM

Optical unit SuperMulti DVD RW

Memory card reader "16 in 1

CF SLOT: CF/ Micro Drive

MS SLOT: MS/ MS Duo/ MS Pro/ MS Pro Duo SD/MMC SLOT: SD/ MMC/ MMC4.0/ RS-MMC/ RS-MMC4.0/ SDHC Adapter required: MS Micro-M2/ MINI SD/ Micro SD/ MINI MMC"

Graphics and Sound GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX670

Dedicated memory 2GB GDDR5

Sound Card SonicMaster 8 Channel

Speakers 0