Sätta i nytt grafikkort

Tjena! Är de lönt att väcka liv i min dator med ett nyttgrafikkort? Nvidia 1660 tänkte jag?
Lite specs
G10AC - INTEL i7-4770 - 16GB - NV GTX670, 2GB - 1TB - SSD 128GB - DVD-RW - - USB KBM - Win 8 - 2y Warranty -
OS Windows 8 64bit
Selectable languages SE/NO/DK/FI/EN
CPU Model Intel® Core™ i7-4770
Speed 3400
Max turbo 3900
Cores 4
Chipset Intel H87
Memory Type DDR3
Speed 1600
Memory included 8
Max possible 32
Dimm slots Peak 400W/Peak 500W
Free dimms 2
Storage No of drives 2
Primary HDD size 128GB
Primary HDD type SSD
Speed HHD #1
Secondary HDD size 1TB
Secondary HDD type 7200RPM
Speed HHD #2 7200RPM
Optical unit SuperMulti DVD RW
Memory card reader "16 in 1
CF SLOT: CF/ Micro Drive
MS SLOT: MS/ MS Duo/ MS Pro/ MS Pro Duo SD/MMC SLOT: SD/ MMC/ MMC4.0/ RS-MMC/ RS-MMC4.0/ SDHC Adapter required: MS Micro-M2/ MINI SD/ Micro SD/ MINI MMC"
Graphics and Sound GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX670
Dedicated memory 2GB GDDR5
Sound Card SonicMaster 8 Channel
Speakers 0
Lirar mest cs go men vill höja min fps då jag har wn 165hz skärm
JA, det är värt det.
ASUS ROG MAXIMUS VIII HERO || i7 Skylake 6700K @ 4.6 Ghz || Noctua NH-D14 w/ 2x FD Venturi HP-14 Fläktar|| Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200MHz 16GB|| MSI 1070 Gaming X || NZXT H440 || Supernova G2 850w || W10 Pro
Kommer resten av datorn palla det då? för står mellan o försöka rädda denna eller sälja o bygga nytt
Ja, i7 4770 är absolut inte dålig, ny GPU kommer göra underverk.
