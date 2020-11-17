Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Sätta i nytt grafikkort

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Sätta i nytt grafikkort

Tjena! Är de lönt att väcka liv i min dator med ett nyttgrafikkort? Nvidia 1660 tänkte jag?

Lite specs

G10AC - INTEL i7-4770 - 16GB - NV GTX670, 2GB - 1TB - SSD 128GB - DVD-RW - - USB KBM - Win 8 - 2y Warranty -

OS Windows 8 64bit
Selectable languages SE/NO/DK/FI/EN

CPU Model Intel® Core™ i7-4770
Speed 3400
Max turbo 3900
Cores 4
Chipset Intel H87

Memory Type DDR3
Speed 1600
Memory included 8
Max possible 32
Dimm slots Peak 400W/Peak 500W
Free dimms 2

Storage No of drives 2
Primary HDD size 128GB
Primary HDD type SSD
Speed HHD #1
Secondary HDD size 1TB
Secondary HDD type 7200RPM
Speed HHD #2 7200RPM
Optical unit SuperMulti DVD RW
Memory card reader "16 in 1
CF SLOT: CF/ Micro Drive
MS SLOT: MS/ MS Duo/ MS Pro/ MS Pro Duo SD/MMC SLOT: SD/ MMC/ MMC4.0/ RS-MMC/ RS-MMC4.0/ SDHC Adapter required: MS Micro-M2/ MINI SD/ Micro SD/ MINI MMC"
Graphics and Sound GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX670
Dedicated memory 2GB GDDR5
Sound Card SonicMaster 8 Channel
Speakers 0

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Lirar mest cs go men vill höja min fps då jag har wn 165hz skärm

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

JA, det är värt det.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Kommer resten av datorn palla det då? för står mellan o försöka rädda denna eller sälja o bygga nytt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ja, i7 4770 är absolut inte dålig, ny GPU kommer göra underverk.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Då var en MSI GeForce GTX 1660 VENTUS XS OC 6GB påväg se vad som händer

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara