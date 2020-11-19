Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Skillnad på Sony KD55A85 och A87

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Skillnad på Sony KD55A85 och A87

Är det någon som vet skillnaden på ovanstående tv

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

The main difference from the basic A8 series is the stand. It is shorter, lighter, and dubbed "Premium stand". In addition, the A85 series arrives with a Premium Remote Control, while the A87 and A89 series have the same Premium Remote Control but with backlight. All the rest is the same as on the A8 series.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara