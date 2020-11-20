Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

PS5 Standard för Digital Version

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

PS5 Standard för Digital Version

Sorry for english, just got one standard version from Elgiganten. I was looking for a digital version however it was only the standard version available and I don't have so many old games for the blueray.

The order will be delievered Dec.04, if anyone who has a digital edition and wants to exchange, I'm more than happy to do that, as long as the 1000kr is covered.

Only Göteborg and surranding areas.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara