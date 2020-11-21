RTX 2080 Ti FE / Titan V / RX 5700XT 50th exchange to RX 6800XT

So, I need an RX 6800XT, and as you might guess, I have failed to get one on the launch day. Nvidia RTX 3080 could be of interest as well, but RX 6800XT has my priority.

For the exchange I can offer one of the following cards + money. I can also sell the cards, if I get a nice offer.

- Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti Founder Edition, excellent condition and original box.

- Nvidia Titan V, excellent condition, no box left.

- AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 50th Anniversary Edition, excellent condition and original box.

Reference or custom design RX 6800XT would work for me (I know the custom variants are not yet available).

I can pickup / deliver in Stockholm and vicinity, but shipping can be arranged as well. Blocket Packet is possible.

