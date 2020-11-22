Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony WH-1000XM3

Säljer ett par fina WH-1000XM3 i nära på nyskick. Inte använda många timmar på grund av ändrat resmönster.

Pris: 1500:- inkl frakt till DHL Servicepoint.

Läs hela annonsen här

Budgivning eller fast pris? Budar 500kr om det är det förstnämnda

