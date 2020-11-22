New Build Suggestions needed (Budget 25K-35K SEK) (Apologies for post in English)

Hi,

This is 1st post & I'm posting in English, hope that's acceptable, if not I can use translator but the accuracy is poor.

So this is going to be my 1st build (moving from console), I have tried to put my requirement below in as much detail as possible. Please do ask more questions if I missed on any point -

I have already bought Ryzen 5900X (need to buy all other components)

Purpose -

Purely gaming. Combination of single player (70%) and competitive (30%). Games like RPG, 1st Person shooter, Warzone, cyberpunk, Assassins Creed, Far cry etc. No racing or simulation games.

Budget -

25K - 35K SEK which included Everything - GPU, UW Curved Monitor (34”, 38”,49”), MB, PSU, Cabnite RAM, KB, Mouse, Tower. CPU (5900X) already bought.

Timeline -

Immediate buy, want to take benefit of Black Friday

Location



Stockholm, Sweden.

Overclocking -

Not a fan of OC, honestly kind of scared as never tried before and don’t want to fry the components.

Specific features -

Curved UW monitor, large storage amount. At least able to run games at max / ultra settings for 3 years at 120hz 4K (as this PC will also be connected to 65” OLED (in near future) which sits in the dining room).

Case preferences -

No preference as such, but prefer full size so that those big ass GPU’s can easily fit in.

Extra info or particulars:

Looking to play with decent FPS on UW monitor and an OLED screen.

Hence looking at a powerful gaming rig which handle handle 240hz (if I go with G9) and 4K 120hz for the OLED.

Thanks a lot for the help in advance.