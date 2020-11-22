AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

Jeriko
Selling Ryzen 9 5900x
- used sporadically for the past week
- bought from AMD Germany / receipt included
+ Far Cry 6 game code
Buy now: 7000 kr
* I am not interested in any exchange or any higher/lower bid - first come , first served. Current price expectation is what I have paid for it ( price + shipping to Sweden)
Selling due to getting a 5950x.
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping is covered by the buyer.
* will make sure to pack the cpu as best as possible so it arrives in perfect shape.
* the product is on other sites / forums
