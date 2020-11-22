Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

Selling Ryzen 9 5900x
- used sporadically for the past week
- bought from AMD Germany / receipt included
+ Far Cry 6 game code

Buy now: 7000 kr
* I am not interested in any exchange or any higher/lower bid - first come , first served. Current price expectation is what I have paid for it ( price + shipping to Sweden)
Selling due to getting a 5950x.

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping is covered by the buyer.
* will make sure to pack the cpu as best as possible so it arrives in perfect shape.
* the product is on other sites / forums

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara