AMD Ryzen 9 5900x

Selling Ryzen 9 5900x

- used sporadically for the past week

- bought from AMD Germany / receipt included

+ Far Cry 6 game code

Buy now: 7000 kr

* I am not interested in any exchange or any higher/lower bid - first come , first served. Current price expectation is what I have paid for it ( price + shipping to Sweden)

Selling due to getting a 5950x.

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.

Accept only Swish.

Shipping is covered by the buyer.

* will make sure to pack the cpu as best as possible so it arrives in perfect shape.

* the product is on other sites / forums

Läs hela annonsen här