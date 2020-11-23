Gigabyte x299 aorus gaming 9

warzeta
|Corsair crystal 460x|Gigabyte 570x aorus ultra| Ryzen 5950x 16c/32t| Corsair H100v2| Gskill trident z 32gb |Gigabyte Rtx 3090|Evga SuperNova G2 1300w|1x Samsung 950 pro 512gb| 2x Intel 660p 1tb|3x Seagate 16TB|1x Oled 48”CX+Oled 77” C9|g810+g403
GeForce 2->GeForce 4->Radeon 9250->Geforce 5900 Ultra->Geforce 6800le->ATI X850XT->Geforce 7800GTX->2x7900 GT->Geforce 8800gtx->2x Geforce 8800gts- Gtx 470->2xRadeon 5870 ->Radeon 5970->Radeon 6990->2xRadeon 7970->2xgtx 780 ->2x gtx 980ti->2xGtx 1070->Rtx 2080ti->Rtx 3090