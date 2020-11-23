Vulkan Beta Driver 457.44

November 23rd, 2020 - Windows 457.44, Linux 455.46.02

New:

The official release of Khronos Vulkan Ray Tracing!

Download:

Windows10 x64: https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-beta-45744-windows-10

Windows7/8/8.1 x64: https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-beta-45744-windows-78

Linux x64 455.46.02: https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-beta-4554602-linux

https://developer.nvidia.com/vulkan-driver