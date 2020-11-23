Soda crate final

class MainClass { public class Soda { private string name; private int price; public string Name { get { return name; } set { name = value; } } public int Price { get { return price; } set { price = value; } } public Soda(string _name, int _price) { name = _name; price = _price; } } class Sodacrate { private Soda[] Bottles; private int Amount_Drinks = 0; public Sodacrate() { Bottles = new Soda[24]; } public void Run() { Console.WriteLine("Hello and welcome to soda crate!"); Console.WriteLine("In this program you will assemble your own soda crate with all your favourite drinks"); Console.WriteLine("What would you like to do first?"); int choice = 0; do { Console.WriteLine("

Menu"); Console.WriteLine(" 1: Add a drink"); Console.WriteLine(" 2: Show your drinks"); Console.WriteLine(" 3: Total price"); Console.WriteLine(" 4: Terminate the program"); try { choice = int.Parse(Console.ReadLine()); } catch(Exception ex) { Console.WriteLine("Sorry you can only enter varibales not words"); Console.WriteLine(ex); } switch (choice) { case 1: add_soda(); break; case 2: print_crate(); break; case 3: calc_total(); break; case 4: Console.WriteLine("Program terminated"); Environment.Exit(0); break; default: Console.WriteLine("Sorry this choice is not available"); break; } } while (choice != 0); } public void add_soda() { Console.WriteLine("Choose a drink to add to your trolley"); Console.WriteLine("1. Redbull,", "Energy drink"); Console.WriteLine("2. Coca cola,", "Energy drink"); Console.WriteLine("3. Ramlösa,", "Mineral Water"); Console.WriteLine("4. Peroni,", "Energy drink"); Console.WriteLine("5. Guiness,", "Energy drink" ); Console.WriteLine("6. Pepsi Max,", "Energy drink"); Console.WriteLine("7. Monster drink,", "Energy drink"); Console.WriteLine("8. Powerking,", "Energy drink"); Console.WriteLine("9. Fanta,", "Energy drink" ); Console.WriteLine("10. 7-up,", "Energy drink"); int input = 0; for (int i = 0; i < Bottles.Length; i++) { while (!int.TryParse(Console.ReadLine(), out input) || !(input <= 10 && input >= 1)) { Console.WriteLine("Sorry invalid choice"); } switch (input) { case 1: Console.WriteLine("Red bull has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks]= new Soda("Redbull", 10); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 2: Console.WriteLine("Coca cola has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("Coca cola", 15); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 3: Console.WriteLine("water has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("water",8); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 4: Console.WriteLine("Peroni has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("Peroni", 10); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 5: Console.WriteLine("Guiness has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("Guiness", 18); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 6: Console.WriteLine("Pepsi Max has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("Pepsi Max", 16); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 7: Console.WriteLine("Monster has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("Monster", 25); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 8: Console.WriteLine("Powerking has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("Powerking", 15); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 9: Console.WriteLine("Fanta has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("Fanta", 6); Amount_Drinks++; break; case 10: Console.WriteLine("7-Up has been added"); Bottles[Amount_Drinks] = new Soda("7-Up", 15); Amount_Drinks++; break; default: Console.WriteLine("Sorry your desired drink may not be on the list"); break; } } } public void print_crate() { for (int i = 0; i < Bottles.Length; i++) { if (Bottles[i] != null) { Console.WriteLine("Index: {0}. Name: {1}, Price: {2}", i, Bottles[i].Name, Bottles[i].Price); } else { Console.WriteLine("Empty space"); } } } public int calc_total() { int total_price = 0; foreach (var soda in Bottles) if (soda != null) total_price += soda.Price; Console.WriteLine("the total price is " + total_price + " swedish kronor"); return total_price; } public static void Main(string[] args) { Sodacrate drinkholder = new Sodacrate(); var sodacrate = new Sodacrate(); sodacrate.Run(); drinkholder.print_crate(); drinkholder.calc_total(); drinkholder.add_soda(); Console.ReadKey(); } } } }