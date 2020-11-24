Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

3070 eller 3080 för 1080p / 240Hz

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

3070 eller 3080 för 1080p / 240Hz

Hej, jag lirar esport titlar främst LoL och PUBG men händer att man lirar valorant osv.
Jag kör 1080p med 240Hz med så låga inställningar som möjligt för att nå hög FPS.
Jag förstår att CPU har stort ansvar i 1080p.

Just nu har jag en i7-10700K (ska fixa ny kylare och överklocka) och RX5700.

Jag har haft mycket problem med driver issues (random black screens) det vara bara relativt nyligen amd fixat det, så jag är mycket tveksam att gå amd igen (RX6800/RX6800XT).

Vad tror ni 3070 eller 3080 för hög refreshrate gaming med min processor?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag tror att ett 3070 räcker för dom spelen.
Kanske att PUBG kräver lite mer, det bör finnas benchmarks på nätet för dom spelen i alla fall.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag klr 9700k med rtx 2070 oc med alla inställningar på ultra förutom foliage på very low. 1080p får jag runt 200 fps stabilt. Det roliga är att mina fps blir det samma om jag skruvar ner till medium på allt jag har på ultra. Så en 3070 låter rätt bra.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

3080 är overkill för 1080p, du får inte maximal gpu usage i 1080p. Rtx 3080 är optimerat för 1440p/4k. Kollar du benchmarks är det där den skiner i förhållandet till prestanda ökningen från den föregående generationen.
Mvh Eken

Senast redigerat
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara