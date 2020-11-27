What's the best way to land 3080 in December ?

Hej !!

First of all thank you to all the helpful "Sweclockers" who have helped me build my 1st gaming rig.

I almost have all components delivered or on the way. RTX 3080 is the only remaining component. I'm aware it is very difficult to get hold of one, however I'm thinking to place 2-3 orders on different vendors like inet, webhallen, netonnet etc. & take my chances.

Whenever I get delivery from either one of them, I cancel my other orders & get the money back.

So my question is - from past trends & experience - On which seller & for which model should I place the order which has maximum probability of delivering a card in December.

p.s, - I placed one order on inet last night for EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB XC3 ULTRA.

tack !