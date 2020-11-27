Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Geforce 2070

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Geforce 2070

Palit Geforce RTX 2070 Dual v1

Har varit väldigt nöjd med kortet sedan jag köpte det. Det går tyst och stabilt. Säljer pga byte till RTX 3080. Har haft det i datorn sedan jag köpte det och det har aldrig tagits ut.

Kan både skickas och hämtas hos mig, jag bryr mig inte. Hämtas utanför Borås.

Om det ska skickas så kan jag stå för frakten, skickas spårbart såklart. Det var såpass billigt ändå. Betalning sker innan jag skickar.

Bud från 2000.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ser att jag var lite snabb med att fota, det syns lite damm på bilden... Givetvis gör jag rent det innan jag skickar!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2000 plus frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2100kr+ frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2500 + frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2600+frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2700

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

3000

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

2900 och kan hämta redan imorgon.
Förmodar att kvitto och eventuell garanti finns?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Malaka:

2900 och kan hämta redan imorgon.
Förmodar att kvitto och eventuell garanti finns?

Gå till inlägget

Garanti är 3 år.
Digitalt kvitto finns, jag har bett NetonNet om en kopia på pdf. Just nu går det bara att se på "mina sidor" och det går inte att ladda hem. Antar att de skickar det så fort de kan (de har stängt på helger), annars får man givetvis printscreen med kvittonummer och hela köret ändå.

Dock kommer jag köra högsta bud här, det är inte panik att bli av med det.

Budgivningen får gå tills imorgon 14:00.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara