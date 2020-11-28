Byta fläkt till likvärdig tystare, i ett Classé CA-2300 Hifi slusteg

Jag har ett bättre slutsteg med aktiv kylning, ett Classé Audio Delta CA-2300 på 2x300 Watt, 40 kg.(https://hometheaterreview.com/classe-delta-series-ca-2300-two...)

Dock låter fläkten något mer än jag önskar, ingen jättestor grej, men jag vill väldigt gärna få slutsteget så tyst som möjligt.

Idag sitter det tydligen någon 120 mm-fläkt "AFC 1212D DC Brushless Fan" som varvar max 3400rpm, men producerar då 49db och flyttar upp till 113.11 CFM. Jag vill ha en likvärdig som går tystare. Skulle tro att det är tre varvtalslägen och att den går på det allra lägsta hela tiden, har mätt det lite slarvigt med mobil, till cirka 37 db med "örat precis intill"

Tänkte genomföra detta projekt. Dock tänker jag inte använda samma fläkt som gjorts här, då denna bara tycks flytta hälften så mycket luft som originalet.

Vore ju också bra om man kan få tag på rätt kontakter någonstans, så jag slipper slakta den gamla fläkten, för att få ihop detta.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/kvBWveSqjj3WFXk66

Vilket är den tystaste och bästa 120mm fläkten som finns att frambringa för detta ändamål?

Tipps och synpunkter kring detta mottages tacksamt.

Denna info finner jag i annan tråd på annat forum (se länk eller läs nedan från inlägget, bilderna i länk ovan är också härifrån. Det är inte exakt samma slutsteg, då detta är en flerkanalare, men det är exakt samma system, därav ska det vara samma kylning).:

http://www.htguide.com/forum/showthread.php?38681-Ventilator-...

05-15-2020, 07:50 PM#43 (8)

pcernicky pcernicky is offline

Junior Member

Join Date

Apr 2020

Posts

2

Thanks/Likes

Hello all....

I just bought CA-5300 and SSp-800 system and i was hearing two different kinds of noises coming from CA-5300 amp. Transformer noise due DC voltage and cooling fan that was running to cool the system down. I have my audio stand in the the corner so I could hear the fan and the DC noise pretty loud.

So I ordered based on reviews to test Emotiva CMX-2 AC Line Filter With DC Offset Eliminator and plugged in my CA and SSP. Transformer noise from CA was completely eliminated. But now i needed to take care of the fan noise.

Since I'm comfortable to take things apart and work with components, I opted to disassemble the CA. I found one 120mm fan in the front of the unit causing the noise when running. I use in my PC setup that runs non-stop all fans made by Austrian company Noctua and got 120mm NF-A12x25 PWM fan.

The original fan installed in CA-5300 was Chinese AFC 1212D DC Brushless Fan, which is not bad fan, but after while becomes noisy. The difference between Noctua and AFC fan was, that AFC can run up to 3400rpm, but with 49db and Air Flow 113.11 CFM, 3.2 cubic meter per minute and Noctua 2000rpm with 22.6db and Airflow 102,1 m³/h - 60 CFM. As you can see from the images I had to modify the fan little bit to accept the original screws for the heatsink and also opted fro complete rubber spacer between the heatsink and fan. Also had to make a wire converter between the board connector and Noctua fan, since they are different sizes. Just cut from AFC fan and also supplied extension from Noctua and soldier wires and use heatshrink or electrical tape to eliminate shorts. Here is the color coding on the wiring.

Noctua Connector AFC Connector

-/Black -/Black

+/ Yellow +/Red

Sense/Green Sense/Yellow

Control/Blue Control/Blue

Been running the amp for the last 2 hours, amazing how quiet the system is. Glad i did this MOD. Here are some images from the project. Ask any questions. Hope this helps.