Vattenkyld Processor - 40˚ idle 80˚+ i spel. Vad gör jag fel?

Vattenkyld Processor - 40˚ idle 80˚+ i spel. Vad gör jag fel?

Hej! Har tidigare aldrig vattenkylt, men nu har jag skaffat mig en pump, en 360 Rad och en 240 rad, samt vattenblock till mina GPUs och processor.

Som rubriken lyder blir min processor onormalt varm bara jag går in i spel, och processorn kanske bara används till 60%, medans mina grafikkort pinnar på bra med 35˚ idle och 50˚ MAX under full load.

Processorn är inte överklockad och det rör sig om en 7700k.

Testat flera gånger att byta kylpastan men ingen förbättring. Kan det vara så att värmeplåten på cpu'n har dålig kontakt med chippet och att problemet ligger där?

Loopen ser ut såhär:

Pump>CPU>GPU1 parallell GPU2>240rad>360rad>pump.

Dra på lite extra kylpasta, sen trycker du dit ditt block. Låt det sitta ett tag och ta sen av det. Ser det då ut som att det är ojämn kontakt med blocket? Du kanske till och med bara kan försöka rucka lite på blocket för att se om det sitter löst.

Vidare, är det ojämn värme mellan kärnorna? dvs är en kärna 60c och en annan 80c? Då har du garanterat ojämn kontakt.

Jag har exakt samma problem med min loop, skulle precis starta en tråd.

Mitt 2080ti ligger på runt 40-45C under load medan min oklockade 3700X ligger på runt 70-80C (oklockad). Jag har tagit av blocket och kollat och det verkar vara bra kontakt såvitt jag kan se. Jag har dock gjort en ghettomod och använder mig av distanser till moderkort vända upp och ner istället för tumskruvar till mitt cpu-block då jag inte hade rätt grejer hemma, men detta borde väl ändå inte skapa detta problem om det verkar vara god kontakt i mellan dom?

Kan det vara så att det är något skit innuti blocket? Jag köpte mitt beggat och vet inte statusen på blocket sen innan mer än att det såg ut att vara i fint skick.

Skrivet av Printscreen:

Dra på lite extra kylpasta, sen trycker du dit ditt block. Låt det sitta ett tag och ta sen av det. Ser det då ut som att det är ojämn kontakt med blocket? Du kanske till och med bara kan försöka rucka lite på blocket för att se om det sitter löst.

Vidare, är det ojämn värme mellan kärnorna? dvs är en kärna 60c och en annan 80c? Då har du garanterat ojämn kontakt.

Hej!

Det tycker jag inte det verkar som, ska kolla igen imorgon och lägga på ny igen. La på ny kylpasta precis innan jag skrev mitt inlägg.
Temperaturen mellan kärnorna tycker jag inte skiljer sig speciellt mycket, ett par grader.

Efter ett par minuter i spelet: (Jag ljög lite om GPU tempsen, är nog ungefär 45-60c.)

Såhär ser det ut

Jag har både sido och botten radden på intake och bara bakre fläkten på exhaust. Är det något som kan göra större skillnad om jag vänder det på något sett?

Böjen mellan raddsen ser värre ut än vad den är, dessutom använder jag relativt styv slang.

Har du deliddat CPUn?

Jag hade problem med min 8700k, oavsett vad för kylning jag körde så var jag upp runt 85c i tester, delidda den och gick ner till ca 60c med samma kylare

Skrivet av Zippeer:

Har du deliddat CPUn?

Jag hade problem med min 8700k, oavsett vad för kylning jag körde så var jag upp runt 85c i tester, delidda den och gick ner till ca 60c med samma kylare

Det var ju en väldig skillnad, det har jag inte vågat ge mig in på. Men om det visar sig att det är den enda utvägen så får jag ge det ett försök.

Bör man isåfall använda liquid metal mellan heatspread och chip? vad använde Du?

Går det åt helvete så är det väl dags att byta ut proppen snart ändå...

