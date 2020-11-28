Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Ljud Tråd

Steelseries Arctis 7 wireless EQ tips?

Steelseries Arctis 7 wireless EQ tips?

Hej, köpte idag ett par arctis 7 wireless . Är det bara jag som tycker att dem låter s...? Har ni några tips på hur jag kan göra ljudet bättre för gaming? EQ tips.

Definera skit? Ingen bas? Svårt att höra röster? osv

Men de lilla jag vet om steelseries är väl att det är nästan bara diskant och ingen bas

Skrivet av Zippeer:

Definera skit? Ingen bas? Svårt att höra röster? osv

Men de lilla jag vet om steelseries är väl att det är nästan bara diskant och ingen bas

Så tycker jag att det är på mina iaf.
Mycket diskant och ingen bas så det har du rätt i
Lite synd då jag annars gillar dom rätt bra.

Skrivet av slusk:

Så tycker jag att det är på mina iaf.
Mycket diskant och ingen bas så det har du rätt i
Lite synd då jag annars gillar dom rätt bra.

Låter som att steelseries inte har ändrats sedan 2006 då : )))))

Skrivet av Zippeer:

Definera skit? Ingen bas? Svårt att höra röster? osv

Men de lilla jag vet om steelseries är väl att det är nästan bara diskant och ingen bas

Helt seriöst så vet jag inte hur jag ska förklara, ljudet är ej klart. Känns som att de kmr från nån soptunna. Hade siberia 650, MYCKET bättre trots sin ålder

Skrivet av 4ndas:

Helt seriöst så vet jag inte hur jag ska förklara, ljudet är ej klart. Känns som att de kmr från nån soptunna. Hade siberia 650, MYCKET bättre trots sin ålder

Låter som steelseries om du frågar mig

Men lek lite med EQs och settings och se om du hittar något läge som passar dig.

Skrivet av Zippeer:

Låter som steelseries om du frågar mig

Men lek lite med EQs och settings och se om du hittar något läge som passar dig.

Får nästan returnera skiten, rekommenderar du något?

Skrivet av 4ndas:

Får nästan returnera skiten, rekommenderar du något?

Ljud och speciellt headset är väldigt personligt så svårt att rekommendera något.
Om du är nöjd med passformen så hade jag lekt med EQ's först.

Skrivet av 4ndas:

Helt seriöst så vet jag inte hur jag ska förklara, ljudet är ej klart. Känns som att de kmr från nån soptunna. Hade siberia 650, MYCKET bättre trots sin ålder

https://imgur.com/a/DYbMhXU

Så kör jag.. långt ifrån bra men det duger för att spela och köra discord.
Skulle dock aldrig lyssna på musik seriöst i dessa men det var inte därför jag köpte dom heller så

Skrivet av slusk:

https://imgur.com/a/DYbMhXU

Så kör jag.. långt ifrån bra men det duger för att spela och köra discord.
Skulle dock aldrig lyssna på musik seriöst i dessa men det var inte därför jag köpte dom heller så

Så du är också missnöjd med hörlurarna som mig då?

Skrivet av 4ndas:

Så du är också missnöjd med hörlurarna som mig då?

Nej är inte missnöjd med lurarna för jag köpte dom som ett headset för spel som är trådlösa.
Hade jag velat haft ett par lurar för musik eller film hade jag inte valt dessa

Skrivet av slusk:

Nej är inte missnöjd med lurarna för jag köpte dom som ett headset för spel som är trådlösa.
Hade jag velat haft ett par lurar för musik eller film hade jag inte valt dessa

Har ju dessa för gaming

