X99 LGA 2011-3 motherboards & Xeon CPUs: E5-1660 V4, E5-2683 V3, E5-2649 V3, E5-2678 V3

I have got a bunch of X99 / LGA 2011-3 hardware I need to get rid of:

1. Unique Intel Xeon E5-1660 V4 QK3S ES, which can be overclocked, 8 Cores, 16 Threads.

2. Ant Country X99S-D3 mATX DDR3 motherboard package.

- Ant Country X99S-D3.

- Intel Xeon E5-2649 V3 ES Stepping 2, 10 Cores, 20 Threads.

- 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Samsung ECC REG.

3. Ant Country X99S-D4 ATX DDR4 motherboard package.

- Ant Country X99S-D4.

- Intel Xeon E5-2683 V3 CPU, 14 Cores, 28 Threads.

- 32 GB (4 x 8 GB) DDR4-2133 SK Hynix ECC REG.

4. Huananzhi X99-T8D eATX DDR3 Dual CPU motherboard package.

- Huananzhi X99-T8D.

- 2 x Xeon E5-2678 V3.

- 256 GB (8 x 32 GB) DDR3-1066, this RAM works at DDR3-1866.

Originally the plan was to post everything on Tradera, but I have decided to check if someone here would be interested in some of the parts for a reasonable price.

Feel free to ask any questions and bid in the thread or in the private messages.

Everything can be sold separately, shipping, home delivery, and Blocket Packet can be arranged.

If you need a complete computer/server/file storage, I can assemble that as well.

Läs hela annonsen här