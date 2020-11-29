Corsair PSU / Raijintek Ophion Evo / Define Nano S

Hej,

selling 2 SF cases from previous projects:

Fractal Define Nano S (450kr): Excellent condition, it housed my gf's system. Solid panel, not glass.

Raijintek Ophion Evo (White version-1250kr): Excellent condition, only used it for 2-3 months. Also have the dark vented sidepanels from the black version. Ophion Evo.

Corsair RM650 V2 (800kr): Fully modular, top condition, only bought in Feb 2020.

