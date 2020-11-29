Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

RX570, ASUS Z170-A, Intel Celeron G3900, HyperX 2x4GB, Corsair cx550

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

RX570, ASUS Z170-A, Intel Celeron G3900, HyperX 2x4GB, Corsair cx550

Hej!

Säljer två RX 570 Sapphire Nitro+ 4gb
Startbud per kort 500

https://www.sapphiretech.com/en/consumer/nitro-rx-570-4g-g5-o...

Säljer ett ASUS Z170-A moderkort (LGA 1151) med en Intel Celeron G3900 som ingår, saknar kartong, endast upphämtning
Startbud 300

https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/Z170-A/

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/90741/in...

Säljer även HyperX Fury Black 2133MHz CL14 2x4GB
Startbud 200

https://www.inet.se/produkt/5316406/hyperx-8gb-2x4gb-ddr4-213...

Till sist ett Corsair cx550
Startbud 250

https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categories/Products/Power-Suppl...

Går även att lägga "paketbud"

Säljer via bud där köparen står för frakt. Säljer till högst bjudande (bud med rätt att neka)
Kan även mötas upp i Skövde

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Börjar med 500+frakt för ett av RX570 korten

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

lägger 500 plus frakt för det andra 570 kortet

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

650kr plus frakt för ett RX570.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Tar gärna moderkortet. 300kr utan CPU?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Startar 300:- för mobo

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av kalleteodor:

Tar gärna moderkortet. 300kr utan CPU?

Gå till inlägget

Absolut, det kan du göra. Du kan även få med CPU'n för 300 om du känner för det.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Jaramide:

Börjar med 500+frakt för ett av RX570 korten

Gå till inlägget

Noterat!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av eckecs12:

650kr plus frakt för ett RX570.

Gå till inlägget

Noterat!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

buda visst samtidigt.

400:- för mobo.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag lägger även startbudet på 250kr+frakt för CX550

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1500:- plus frakt för båda RX 570 samt PSU

Senast redigerat
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

två RX 570 Sapphire Nitro+ 4gb

1500+frakt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1750:- för båda grafikkorten samt psu'n

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1000 kr inkl frakt för mobo+ram+psu

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

1600+frakt för 2x rx570

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara