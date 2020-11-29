Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Need feedback - 50K build (order placed)

Need feedback - 50K build (order placed)

Hej !

I have now placed order for almost all parts (except the fans), need your feedback if all is okay or do I need to change any part / replace with something better etc. All parts are under 30 days free return.

Few points where I have my confusion -

1. Should I replace the mobo with something like MSI Tomahawk X570 (free game Valhalla + some cashback).
2. Will the Kraken X63 fit Lian-Li O11 Dynamic - If yes where should it be placed ?
3. Should I consider internal 8 TB Seagate HDD or go with an external 8 TB (WD Elements) which is almost 900 SEK cheaper.
4. Is the Asus ROG 850W PSU fine ? Or should I get the Corsair 850W modular 80 PLUS Gold ?
5. Which fan to buy ? I see Lian-Li BORA & UNI series. How many of these fans do I need ? Any alternates or should I stick with Lian-Li fans ?

I think the EVGA RTX 3080 FTW Ultra is a better card for your build.
The XC3 has a powerlimit of 330W when the FTW Ultra has 450W.

So for 600 bucks more you get a card that is better to overclock and has better cooling.

"Those of you who were able to score a GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA but desired more power are in luck, as EVGA has released a new beta BIOS that increases its ceiling admirably. The update, which was shared by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman last night, boosts the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA’s power limit from 400 W to 450 W. This should come in handy for overclockers who want to stretch and maximize the GPU’s potential."

Medlem
Skrivet av Jefe:

I think the EVGA RTX 3080 FTW Ultra is a better card for your build.
The XC3 has a powerlimit of 330W when the FTW Ultra has 450W.

So for 600 bucks more you get a card that is better to overclock and has better cooling.

"Those of you who were able to score a GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA but desired more power are in luck, as EVGA has released a new beta BIOS that increases its ceiling admirably. The update, which was shared by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman last night, boosts the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA’s power limit from 400 W to 450 W. This should come in handy for overclockers who want to stretch and maximize the GPU’s potential."

Hey thanks for the reply. Given that this is my first build, I'm kind of scared when it comes to overclocking. This is due to the fact that I have never overclocked & from what I understand the improvement in framerates is minimal.

But I do understand that EVGA honors the warranty of the GPU even when something goes wrong with the card during OC.

The other dilemma I had was that I might go for 3080Ti in future, if it is launched & if I get my hands on one. Maybe I will sell the XC3 500 SEK cheaper (if possible) & then upgrade to Ti if the price justifies the improvement.

