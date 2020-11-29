Need feedback - 50K build (order placed)

Hej !

I have now placed order for almost all parts (except the fans), need your feedback if all is okay or do I need to change any part / replace with something better etc. All parts are under 30 days free return.

Few points where I have my confusion -

1. Should I replace the mobo with something like MSI Tomahawk X570 (free game Valhalla + some cashback).

2. Will the Kraken X63 fit Lian-Li O11 Dynamic - If yes where should it be placed ?

3. Should I consider internal 8 TB Seagate HDD or go with an external 8 TB (WD Elements) which is almost 900 SEK cheaper.

4. Is the Asus ROG 850W PSU fine ? Or should I get the Corsair 850W modular 80 PLUS Gold ?

5. Which fan to buy ? I see Lian-Li BORA & UNI series. How many of these fans do I need ? Any alternates or should I stick with Lian-Li fans ?