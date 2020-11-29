Need feedback - 50K build (order placed)

CPU Intel GPU Nvidia
I think the EVGA RTX 3080 FTW Ultra is a better card for your build.
The XC3 has a powerlimit of 330W when the FTW Ultra has 450W.
So for 600 bucks more you get a card that is better to overclock and has better cooling.
"Those of you who were able to score a GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA but desired more power are in luck, as EVGA has released a new beta BIOS that increases its ceiling admirably. The update, which was shared by EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman last night, boosts the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA’s power limit from 400 W to 450 W. This should come in handy for overclockers who want to stretch and maximize the GPU’s potential."
Hey thanks for the reply. Given that this is my first build, I'm kind of scared when it comes to overclocking. This is due to the fact that I have never overclocked & from what I understand the improvement in framerates is minimal.
But I do understand that EVGA honors the warranty of the GPU even when something goes wrong with the card during OC.
The other dilemma I had was that I might go for 3080Ti in future, if it is launched & if I get my hands on one. Maybe I will sell the XC3 500 SEK cheaper (if possible) & then upgrade to Ti if the price justifies the improvement.
