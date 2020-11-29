Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

minnen till x570 tomahawk med 5***X cpu

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

minnen till x570 tomahawk med 5***X cpu

Tja!

Ny här och har försökt hitta info ang detta men no luck.
Köpt lite nya grejer men kan inte riktigt bestämma mig för vilka ramminnen jag ska köra.
Rätt så säker på att jag vill ha ett par Trident z rgb.
Den stora frågan är om det stämmer det här med att det måste vara ett X i slutet på namnet för ramminnena,
typ ( F4-3200C16Q-32GTZRX ) för att dom ska funka överhuvudtaget?
Hittar nämligen inga 3600mhz cl16 eller snabbare av detta minnet som slutar på X

mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

X i slutet på namnet för att det skall fungera? Var i allsin dar har du hört något så fånigt?
Nej, det stämmer inte alls.

Vill du vara säker på att en viss modell av minnen fungerar, så kolla moderkortets QVL lista.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Där finns endast två snabbare varianter av Trident Z RGB för AMD (enligt G-Skill):
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/167/1536718885/F4-3466C18D...
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/167/1536719010/F4-3600C18D...

Personligen så skulle jag valt Ripjaws V som har både högre frekvens och lägre latens, samtidigt med ett lägre pris i förhållande till prestandan. Däremot så saknar dessa RGB.
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1536113464/F4-3600C16D...

Edit: Man kan kolla G-Skill's QVL för vart minne

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

3600Mhz eller högre och C16 eller lägre är lite av en sweetspot.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Erik_T:

X i slutet på namnet för att det skall fungera? Var i allsin dar har du hört något så fånigt?
Nej, det stämmer inte alls.

Vill du vara säker på att en viss modell av minnen fungerar, så kolla moderkortets QVL lista.

Gå till inlägget

hittade en bättre förklaring för X.
https://i.imgur.com/9xm3DO3.png

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Jag kör ett par F4-3600C16D-32GTZN till mitt X570 Tomahawk och det fungerar hur bra som helst. Kör XMP utan problem för tillfället.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hade tänkt detta kit typ ( F4-3600C16Q-32GTZRC ) men det står inte med under vilka som stöds hos moderkorts tillverkaren :/
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5241386

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Såg ngn video om att 2x16 är bättre än 4x8, eller videon handlade om att 4x8 är bättre än 2x8. Men de nämnde 2x16.
Iallafall gör det inte svårt för dig det räcker nog med använda komponentkoll.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara