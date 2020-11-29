Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd

Adblocker för iOS Youtube APP [Ej hemsida]

Adblocker för iOS Youtube APP [Ej hemsida]

God kväll.
Vet att det finns mängder av trådar därute som behandlar denna fråga, någorlunda densamma frågeställning i vilket fall. Problemet är att dom flesta resultaten man får upp när man söker inte är direkt purfärska, utan flertalet år gamla.
I vilket fall...
Vad jag undrar är, finns det någon prövad metod att få bort annonser i Youtubes app (ej hemsidan) för iOS? dvs en adblock som faktiskt fungerar? Kan tänka mig att köpa en app för att få bort skiten, och nej. Att pröjsa 149:-/månad för Premium är uteslutet. Skulle kunna tänka mig en fast månadskostnad omkring 59/69:- om det fanns till och med.

Nån som vet nåt eller är det bara att bita i det sura äpplet och eventuellt vända sig till mobilsajten?
//RAVIX

Jag har Jailbreak på min iPad av den anledningen och kör Youtube Tools som har funkat perfekt: https://mainrepo.org/package/356

Dock så har den slutat fungera i och med den senaste Youtube versionen men det ska utvecklaren försöka åtgärda

Har iPhone 11, har av vad jag läst inte ska gå att jailbreakea längre till iPhones? Eller att det åtminstone inte är lika populärt som det var förr. Eller?

Ja jag tror det stämmer tyvärr, kanske detta funkar bättre? Ska tydligen gå på non-jailbroken:

https://iosninja.io/ipa-library/download-cercube-4-ipa-ios

Kolla med Google, beror på modell och iOS-version. Generellt är du dock på fel plattform för att köra tredjepartslösningar.

Mjo, så är det ju tyvärr. Jailbreakea är heller inget jag önskar hålla på med, även om jag kanske får det att låta krångligare än det egentligen är.

Thumbs up, ska checka länken.

Annars är Youtube vanced riktigt bra, men vet inte om den går att installera på iphone

https://www.xda-developers.com/youtube-vanced-apk/?amp

