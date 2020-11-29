Forum Datorkomponenter Tangentbord, möss och övrig kringutrustning Tråd

Garantiärende av Logitech-mus från Amazon.de

Garantiärende av Logitech-mus från Amazon.de

Hej
Förra året köpte jag en trådlös mus av märket Logitech från Amazon.de. Så här drygt 1 år senare slutade den att fungera. Jag prövade med alla felsökningsåtgärder Logitech rekommenderade utan någon lycka. Musen var helt död. Logitech bad mig kontakta Amazon för utbyte. Det var gick väldigt smidigt att få en ersättningsenhet hitskickad. Amazon ville dock att jag skulle returnera den felaktiga musen (kostnadsfritt).

Idag när jag gjorde en sista check innan jag skulle returnera den icke fungerande musen, stoppade jag i AA-batteriet jag fått med musen. Vips så lyser en av de gröna dioderna på musen och lite kort därefter fungerade musen felfritt med min dator.
Frågan är hur man skall kommunicera detta med Amazon? De kanske debiterar mig för ersättningsmusen när de märker att den inskickade musen faktiskt fungerar trots det jag skrivit till dem. Om jag förklarar allt för dem och returnerar ersättningsmusen, kanske de blir mindre benägna att hjälpa mig om min gamla mus återigen slutar att fungera om ett par månader?

Vad bör jag göra i denna situationen?

Det är alltid lite problematiskt med intermittenta fel (som kommer och går, alltså). Frågan är dock om Amazon alls kommer att försöka felsöka din returnerade mus? Om vi pratar om en produkt i prisklassen några hundra kronor misstänker jag att arbetstiden kostar mer än vad produkten gör.

Sorry. Skrev fel i rubriken innan. Avsåg inte mus från Samsung. Musen köptes på Amazon och är av märket Logitech. Hoppas jag inte påkallade din uppmärksamhet i onödan genom min rubrikssättning.

Tack för din input!

Jag hade hört av mig och sagt som det var och väntat på vad de svarar. Kanske du får behålla den nya ändå. Alltid bättre att vara ärlig så slipper man de flesta problem och företag brukar vara smidiga i sådana här ärenden då de vill fortsätta ha dig som kund, är min erfarenhet i alla fall.

Skrivet av Stutabåset:

Sorry. Skrev fel i rubriken innan. Avsåg inte mus från Samsung. Musen köptes på Amazon och är av märket Logitech. Hoppas jag inte påkallade din uppmärksamhet i onödan genom min rubrikssättning.

Tack för din input!

Nejdå, jag såg bara tråden och tänkte att jag kunde komma med mina tankar, även fast det inte var en Samsungprodukt. Hoppas att det löser sig på bra sätt!

jag hade skickad den gl:a til amazon, kan hända felet kommer igen.
De bryr sig inte!

