Woojer Edge Vest

Woojer Vest är som att spänna fast en subwoofer på ryggen, utan att det låter något, bara vibrerar.
"Submerge yourself into the most powerful, high-fidelity haptic experience. The Vest Edge gives you 360 degrees of immersion, delivering powerful, accurate and detailed sensations. It’s the perfect companion for at-home gaming, movies, VR and music. It’ll pump the low frequencies through your body, delivering a unique and mesmerizing audio experience."
Funkar grymt med VR-spel (blåtand, 3.5mm in eller usb-c), men även bara lyssna på film eller kolla på film. Kostar ny $418.80 med frakt till Sverige inräknat. Säljer för 3000SEK. I nyskick, använd ett fåtal gånger, laddad kanske 3 gånger.
Alla tillbehör, låda, kvitto osv finns.
om jag fattar der rätt är det en rumble pack 64 för sin kropp XD?
Ja, om du tycker att en iphone12 är en T28 Det har hänt lite sen rumble pack:en kom ut.
