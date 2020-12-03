Woojer Edge Vest

Woojer Vest är som att spänna fast en subwoofer på ryggen, utan att det låter något, bara vibrerar.

"Submerge yourself into the most powerful, high-fidelity haptic experience. The Vest Edge gives you 360 degrees of immersion, delivering powerful, accurate and detailed sensations. It’s the perfect companion for at-home gaming, movies, VR and music. It’ll pump the low frequencies through your body, delivering a unique and mesmerizing audio experience."

Funkar grymt med VR-spel (blåtand, 3.5mm in eller usb-c), men även bara lyssna på film eller kolla på film. Kostar ny $418.80 med frakt till Sverige inräknat. Säljer för 3000SEK. I nyskick, använd ett fåtal gånger, laddad kanske 3 gånger.

Alla tillbehör, låda, kvitto osv finns.

