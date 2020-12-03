Höga tempratur på Ryzen 5 5600x 90-97grader Celsius

Enligt Robert Hallock (marknadschef processorer AMD) ska upp till 95C vara "by design" för 5600X. Med det sagt så har jag själv en, har precis spelat två timmar Metro Exodus och temperaturen har inte överskridit 66C. Min verkar hålla temperaturen bra även när jag benchmarkar med full CPU-load, inte sett den gå upp till 70C ännu. Jag har den här kylaren: https://www.inet.se/produkt/6308824/noctua-nh-u12s. Nästan dubbelt så dyr som den som tidigare föreslagits, men fortfarande ett bra pris enligt mig.

Citat Robert Hallock:

“I want to be clear with everyone that AMD views temps up to 90C (5800X/5900X/5950X) and 95C (5600X) as typical and by design for full load conditions. Having a higher maximum temperature supported by the silicon and firmware allows the CPU to pursue higher and longer boost performance before the algorithm pulls back for thermal reasons.