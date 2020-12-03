Forum Datorkomponenter Kylning och överklockning av processorer Tråd

Höga tempratur på Ryzen 5 5600x 90-97grader Celsius

Höga tempratur på Ryzen 5 5600x 90-97grader Celsius

Hej!

Har precis byggt en ny dator och med den nya Ryzen 5 5600x processorn tillsammans med processor kylaren som kom med processorn. När jag spelar vissa spel (det endast mer krävande spel jag har testat hittills är Witcher 3) så når CPU väldig höga temperaturer, mellan 90-97 grader.

Det jag undrar är om det är normalt? Skadar det processorn? Borde jag byta ut kylaren?

Tack för alla svar!

Nej en rimlig temperatur är max runt 70 grader.
Går den över 95 så throttlar den (går ner i frekvens).
Du har kanske inte skruvat åt kylaren så den ligger med ett jämt och bra tryck.

Hur som helst så är det en bra idé att investera i en annan kylare, till exempel:
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5322017/cooler-master-hyper-212-e...

Det låter onormalt högt. Har du applicerat kylpasta?

Edit: Läste dåligt.

Okej! Ska titta på den, testar även att skruva åt skruvarna då! Tack!

Enligt Robert Hallock (marknadschef processorer AMD) ska upp till 95C vara "by design" för 5600X. Med det sagt så har jag själv en, har precis spelat två timmar Metro Exodus och temperaturen har inte överskridit 66C. Min verkar hålla temperaturen bra även när jag benchmarkar med full CPU-load, inte sett den gå upp till 70C ännu. Jag har den här kylaren: https://www.inet.se/produkt/6308824/noctua-nh-u12s. Nästan dubbelt så dyr som den som tidigare föreslagits, men fortfarande ett bra pris enligt mig.

Citat Robert Hallock:
“I want to be clear with everyone that AMD views temps up to 90C (5800X/5900X/5950X) and 95C (5600X) as typical and by design for full load conditions. Having a higher maximum temperature supported by the silicon and firmware allows the CPU to pursue higher and longer boost performance before the algorithm pulls back for thermal reasons.

Min R5 3600 är något undervoltad utan att tappa prestanda (offset -0100 med PBO) och med en Be Quiet Dark Rock 4 i CPUids stresstest går den inte över 55c.
En 5600x är också en 65w processor så det borde inte vara någon större skildrad.

@ekhyddan 5000-serien verkar bli varmare än 3000-serien som regel (by design). Har sett bra många inlägg om 5800X/5900X (sannolikt även 5950X) som når 90 grader vid fåtrådad belastning (typ 3-5 trådar på en CCD eller 3-8 på två). Min 5800X gick upp till 85-90 C efter två runs Cinebench R20, dvs typ 2 minuter belastning. Omkring 10 grader mindre just nu då jag begränsat effektbudgeten en aning just för att jag inte riktigt tycker 90 grader känns så bra. Därtill blir fläktkurvorna rätt jobbiga.

Det är också rätt intressant veta hur luftflödet ser ut i chassit. En kylare är inte bättre än de förutsättningar den får att kyla.

@Ponte14
Alphahanne har en bra poäng ovan...

Om du menar mitt luftflöde:
Chassi: Fractal Design Define C
Där bak sitter en 120mm noctua fläkt.
I fronten sitter där uppe en 140 mm noctua fläkt, under den sitter en fractal design 120mm fläkt som kom med chassit.
Max tem på cpun 58c.
R20 resultat:

Om du ska köpa ny CPU kylare (vilket jag tycker du borde göra) så kan jag rekommendera Noctua NH-U12S, den är helt underbar och tar inte alls så mycket plats. Håller min 2700x på 105W alltid vid 35-60 grader. Det högsta jag nånsin mätt har varit 67 grader ungefär och det var inte länge och bara just det tillfället.

Skrivet av ekhyddan:

Om du menar mitt luftflöde:
Chassi: Fractal Design Define C
Där bak sitter en 120mm noctua fläkt.
I fronten sitter där uppe en 140 mm noctua fläkt, under den sitter en fractal design 120mm fläkt som kom med chassit.
Max tem på cpun 58c.
R20 resultat:
https://i.postimg.cc/8PcKRrHs/r20.jpg

Nej, jag riktade mig till trådstartaren men också allmänt.

