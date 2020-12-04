Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

COD COLD WAR och Geforce now.

COD COLD WAR och Geforce now.

Hej.
2st koder till Cod Cold war - 399kr/st
3st koder till geforce - 80kr/st

Swish och först till kvarn.

Läs hela annonsen här

Eftersom koderna kräver ett grafikkort i 3000-serien som inte använts redan för att låsa upp det... bjuder jag 250kr för Cold war.

this is totally wrong , understand you want to undercut prices but please do your homework before:

Q: I already redeemed a coupon for a package promotion. Can I redeem another coupon for the same package?
In most cases, a coupon code can be redeemed by an NVIDIA account. If you have two coupon codes to redeem, you can use an NVIDIA account that has not already been used to redeem a coupon code. If you have already redeemed a coupon for a promotional package, you will not be able to redeem a second coupon for the same account.

The codes are not bound to the RTX 3000 series card , they are bound to the account. so you could activate multiple Cold War codes with the same RTX 3000 card on different accounts.

Skrivet av Rådström:

Eftersom koderna kräver ett grafikkort i 3000-serien som inte använts redan för att låsa upp det... bjuder jag 250kr för Cold war.

Priset som står i annonsen gäller.

Actually the card can only redeem one of the same game. So you can't have a 3080 and redeem several of the same game. At least that is how it was for Watch Dogs: Legion.

Skrivet av Jeriko:

The codes are not bound to the RTX 3000 series card , they are bound to the account. so you could activate multiple Cold War codes with the same RTX 3000 card on different accounts.

That is wrong.

If you have used your RTX 3XXX-card to activate a code on one account, then you cant activate another code on another account with the same RTX 3XXX-card.

Speaking from my own experience.

This is wrong — have you tried with your own rtx 3000? Cause I have , and there is no problem activating multiple accounts with the same card...wtf!

I can only confirm the following . You can activate multiple codes ON different accounts using the same RTX 3xxx

Jag bjuder 300 för cold war.

