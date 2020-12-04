Forum Datorer och system Mobiltelefoner Tråd

Iphone 12 pro max 256gb för 12k + 1k presentkort - bra deal?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Iphone 12 pro max 256gb för 12k + 1k presentkort - bra deal?

Hej!

Dags att skaffa ny lur och tyvärr var jag inte på tårna under black friday utan försöker förhandla till mig en bra deal ändå.

Det erbjudande jag fått nu är avbetalning på iphone 12 pro max 256 gb för 390 kr / mån månad 1-12 och 610 kr / mån månad 13-24. Från början sa försäljaren fel och höll på att ge mig för 410 kr/mån sista året, men det kunde han inte när han insåg sitt misstag men kunde ge 1000 kr i presentkort som plåster på såren för missförståndet (såg nu dock att alla får det oavsett, så det var bara säljsnack).
Totalpris för telefonen blir 12 k och så ett presentkort på tillbehör för 1000 kr.

Skulle ni säga att det är en bra deal? Någon som nyligen skaffat eller planerat inköp av samma, som vill dela med sig vilket erbjudande ni fått?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Är ca standard pris för telefonen, Den kommer inte sjunka prismässigt i butik, Dock så brukar man kunna hitta Nya begagnade för billigare pris, Med kvitto och garanti.

Etiskt; njä men kvitto och hur säljaren fått tag i det är inte ditt problem. GOD tro Finns inte" nä men kvitto är bevis på att innehållet är detsamma som man har i handen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Som föregående skrev, är ju mer eller mindre standardpris för luren.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Okej, så om det är standardpris borde det vara en rätt ok deal om jag får 1k presentkort?

Han tipsade också om att ringa in 1 mån efter jag köpt telefonen för att jag då skulle kunna få 100 kr/mån rabatt på abonnemanget också. Inget som han kunde lägga in direkt utan någon form av insidertips. Kan ju hoppas att det stämmer

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Brukar det vara bättre deals om man väntar till mellandagarna? Eller ligger det ungefär som vanligt?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Verkar rätt vettigt faktiskt. En pro max 256gb får man ju inte loss på för 12k

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Iphones finns det inga marginaler på.
Så nya telefoner är det sällan/aldrig bra erbjudanden på.
Så kör på det. Är ju ändå 1000kr "gratis" där.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av missrawr:

Brukar det vara bättre deals om man väntar till mellandagarna? Eller ligger det ungefär som vanligt?

Gå till inlägget

Det brukar inte vara så mycket rabatt på Apple-produker. Så jag tycker att du ska köpa.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara