☢ ~ Fractal Design Node 804 • Asrock Fatal1ty X99M Killer • Intel 5820K • Noctua NH-U12S • Corsair Vengeance 16GB • Gigabyte GTX 970 • be quiet! Dark Power Pro 550w • 2x Intel 520 120GB • 2x 1TB
• 1x 3TB
💻 ~ Microsoft Surface Pro (8GB/128GB)
📞 ~ iPhone 11 64GB
🎧 ~ Cowon Plenue D2 64GB• Audio Technica ATH-M50X
Iphone 12 pro max 256gb för 12k + 1k presentkort - bra deal?
☢ ~ Fractal Design Node 804 • Asrock Fatal1ty X99M Killer • Intel 5820K • Noctua NH-U12S • Corsair Vengeance 16GB • Gigabyte GTX 970 • be quiet! Dark Power Pro 550w • 2x Intel 520 120GB • 2x 1TB
Corsair Obsidian 900D, Intel Core I9 9900k@5ghz/1.270v, Asus Maximus XI Hero, MSI RTX 3080 Gaming Trio X, Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000mhz 4x4gb, Corsair RM650i
RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio | Ryzen 5 2600X | Corsair Vengeance RGB 2x8GB @CL16 3000MHz| Asus X470-F ROG Strix | Corsair iCUE 465X White | Corsair H100i Platinum SE | 4x LL120-fläktar | Xiaomi Mi 34" 3440x1440p 144Hz