Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War+ GeForce Now membership
Price 480kr - price is fixed, no bidding. First come , first served will get both codes.
You need a RTX 3000 series card to activate the code. I can help activating it on your account without problems.
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want & when I want.
Accept only Swish and only from serious buyers with feedback.
The add will be removed Sunday or as soon as someone offers the price.
