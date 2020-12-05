Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

5600x mot 5900x

Medlem

Tja

I huggsexan om processorer så fick jag tag i en 5600x, men jag behöver snarare en 5900x. Processorn får gå på retur OM INTE, någon annan är i samma situation (men omvänt). Erbjuder således byte. Jag har en 5600x och byter rakt (med prismellanskillnaden förstås) mot en 5900x.

Endast oöppnade förpackningar, kvitto från en av de stora svenska butikerna. Min är från inet.

Väl mött, och god jul

Moderator

Herren här i annonsen nedan verkar luta åt att byta ned sig.
https://www.sweclockers.com/marknad/192080-intressekoll-amd-r...

Medlem
Skrivet av Daemon:

Herren här i annonsen nedan verkar luta åt att byta ned sig.
https://www.sweclockers.com/marknad/192080-intressekoll-amd-r...

Wow, stort tack för att du påpekar detta!

Medlem

Om det inte blir byte och du funderar på att sälja, så kontakta mig gärna

Medlem
Skrivet av Jaxione:

Om det inte blir byte och du funderar på att sälja, så kontakta mig gärna

Hej, tack för visat intresse. Jag vill inte medverka till scalping eller motsvarande, så om det inte blir byte så får den gå i retur till Inet.

Medlem
Skrivet av DrDuke:

Hej, tack för visat intresse. Jag vill inte medverka till scalping eller motsvarande, så om det inte blir byte så får den gå i retur till Inet.

Förstår, men skulle vara värt ett par hundra extra för mig för att slippa vänta till januari Men all respekt till att motverka scalping

Medlem
Skrivet av Jaxione:

Förstår, men skulle vara värt ett par hundra extra för mig för att slippa vänta till januari Men all respekt till att motverka scalping

Jag kan relatera till känslan av att verkligen, VERKLIGEN vilja ha någonting

Medlem
Skrivet av DrDuke:

Jag kan relatera till känslan av att verkligen, VERKLIGEN vilja ha någonting

Moderkortet kom men inte processorn Datorn funkar otroligt dåligt utan processor : D

Medlem

Kan bara lägga till att du istället för retur helt enkelt kan sälja för inköpspris till första intressenten. Ingen scalping sker på så vi. Bara en tanke och inget intresse från mitt håll. Hoppas du hittar det du söker!

