Thermaltake GF1/PF1 nätaggregat, något att ha?

Skrivet av Mattedatten: Precis där problemet ligger, har börjat leta semi-obskyrt https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/Thermaltake-ToughP... 2400kr, 8-11 dagar leverans

https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/Thermaltake-ToughP... 2000kr, 9-12 dagar leverans

https://www.computersalg.se/i/5720550/thermaltake-toughpower-... 2000kr, 7-11 dagar leverans Men för de pengarna får man Corsair RM1000x, som både NoN och Komplett påstår sig ha i lager.

https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=3330354 Dock osäker om jag inte riskerar mer problem genom att köpa ett väldigt överdimensionerat nätagg till ett system som inte behöver det, därför ville jag höra om någon visste något om Thermaltakes nätagg. Ligger i A-tier på Linus Tech Tips tier list, men efter att ha läst om Thermaltakes tidigare agg blev jag tveksam. Gå till inlägget

Wooouch, för dom summorna hade jag inte ens sneglat åt Thermaltake. Faktiskt inte öht när det kommer till denna kategori.

Själv har jag använt mig av Be Quiet!'s Dark Power agg I mitt sista bygge, var dock ett par år sen. Men dom ligger med bland toppmärkena jämte corsair, Seasonic osv. Blir ett av deras till nästa bygge, dock tenderar dom att ligga lite högre i pris generellt...but what the he'll.

Gå som sagt på nåt av de säkra korten istället, och sen filtrera ut vilka eventuella extra funktioner du behöver.

Har du ett agg av kvalité så är det ingen fara att köra med ett för överdimensionerat agg, det handlar mer i grund och botten om hur agget är byggt än vilken effekt som står angiven.

Gå på ett 750/850w så sitter du säkert framöver.