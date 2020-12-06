Forum Datorkomponenter Chassin och nätaggregat Tråd

Thermaltake GF1/PF1 nätaggregat, något att ha?

Thermaltake GF1/PF1 nätaggregat, något att ha?

Hej,

Ville bara höra mig för innan jag trycker på köp. 850W-nätagg försvinner snabbt ur lagren nu och flera förväntas först 2021.
Tänkte om jag vill köpa ett för att ha innan årets slut är alternativen inte väldigt många. Och dessutom dyra.
850W är redan i överkant för mitt kommande system, men att slå på 1000W känns overkill, och som att man kan få problem åt andra hållet (?).

Någon som känner starkt om Thermaltakes Toughpower GF1 (finns också PF1 som är Platinium-certifierade).
Dessa verkar gå att få tag på innan 2021, men till höga priser. Efter att ha läst om Thermaltake överlag har dem haft spridda skurar, med några riktigt dåliga agg. Men detta verkar vara toppklass?

Tack för input!

Vad har du för system först och främst? Sen budget....Kanske går att hitta lägre varianter som är mer prisvärda? Om du säger att redan 850w är i överkant. Om så är fallet skulle jag få på en variant med lägre effekt men en som är gedigen och välbeprövad, Corsair, Seasonic etc.
Har inget att säga om agget i fråga.

Skrivet av Ravix:

Vad har du för system först och främst? Kanske går att hitta lägre varianter som är mer prisvärda?
Har inget att säga om agget i fråga.

Saker är på väg in, men kommer bli 5900x och ett 6800xt (AMDs eget, inte tredjepart). Outervision rekommenderade ~640w. Men att gå för 850 känns vettigt om grafikkort ett par generationer framåt kräver än mer effekt.

Edit: Budget var först tänkt upp till runt 1500kr för agget, men med tanke på att tillgången är dålig, köper jag nog det jag får tag i, som inte är urkasst, förstås

Vart får du tag på aggen nånstans? Ser inte att nån av 850w modellerna finns i lager. Ska man gå efter GF1's prispunkt (utan I lager) så är 1600:- en stor summa för ett nätagg, speciellt från en tillverkare som inte tillhör direkt dom bästa. Säkert ett ok agg i grund och botten skulle jag tro (har dock inte läst några tester så kolla reviews först), poängen är mer att när man kommer upp i dom summorna för den som sagt viktigaste delen i hela systemet så är det inte värt att vara dumsnål.

Ett nätaggregat är den vitala delen i ditt system, som hjärtat i kroppen, lägger det av så....
Thermaltake är i grund och botten en bra tillverkare som tillverkar det mesta till datorer, men vad jag vet så är deras näragg inte direkt i toppen. Utan där finns det andra tillverkare som du istället i min mening bör lägga dina pengar på.

https://www.prisjakt.nu/c/nataggregat?5620=13433%7C7668%7C183...
Här har du ett axplock av modeller som jag utan tvekan hade lagt mina pengar på istället. Ska man hålla sig till budgeten för ex GF1 (1600:- ish) så har du Seasonic Fcous GX som ett bra val, båda det och Corsair är som sagt säkra kort.

Skrivet av Ravix:

Vart får du tag på aggen nånstans? Ser inte att nån av 850w modellerna finns i lager.

Precis där problemet ligger, har börjat leta semi-obskyrt

https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/Thermaltake-ToughP... 2400kr, 8-11 dagar leverans
https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/Thermaltake-ToughP... 2000kr, 9-12 dagar leverans
https://www.computersalg.se/i/5720550/thermaltake-toughpower-... 2000kr, 7-11 dagar leverans

Men för de pengarna får man Corsair RM1000x, som både NoN och Komplett påstår sig ha i lager.
https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=3330354

Dock osäker om jag inte riskerar mer problem genom att köpa ett väldigt överdimensionerat nätagg till ett system som inte behöver det, därför ville jag höra om någon visste något om Thermaltakes nätagg. Ligger i A-tier på Linus Tech Tips tier list, men efter att ha läst om Thermaltakes tidigare agg blev jag tveksam.

Skrivet av Mattedatten:

Precis där problemet ligger, har börjat leta semi-obskyrt

https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/Thermaltake-ToughP... 2400kr, 8-11 dagar leverans
https://www.proshop.se/Stroemfoersoerjning/Thermaltake-ToughP... 2000kr, 9-12 dagar leverans
https://www.computersalg.se/i/5720550/thermaltake-toughpower-... 2000kr, 7-11 dagar leverans

Men för de pengarna får man Corsair RM1000x, som både NoN och Komplett påstår sig ha i lager.
https://classic.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=3330354

Dock osäker om jag inte riskerar mer problem genom att köpa ett väldigt överdimensionerat nätagg till ett system som inte behöver det, därför ville jag höra om någon visste något om Thermaltakes nätagg. Ligger i A-tier på Linus Tech Tips tier list, men efter att ha läst om Thermaltakes tidigare agg blev jag tveksam.

Wooouch, för dom summorna hade jag inte ens sneglat åt Thermaltake. Faktiskt inte öht när det kommer till denna kategori.
Själv har jag använt mig av Be Quiet!'s Dark Power agg I mitt sista bygge, var dock ett par år sen. Men dom ligger med bland toppmärkena jämte corsair, Seasonic osv. Blir ett av deras till nästa bygge, dock tenderar dom att ligga lite högre i pris generellt...but what the he'll.
Gå som sagt på nåt av de säkra korten istället, och sen filtrera ut vilka eventuella extra funktioner du behöver.
Har du ett agg av kvalité så är det ingen fara att köra med ett för överdimensionerat agg, det handlar mer i grund och botten om hur agget är byggt än vilken effekt som står angiven.
Gå på ett 750/850w så sitter du säkert framöver.

Skrivet av Ravix:

Wooouch, för dom summorna hade jag inte ens sneglat åt Thermaltake. Faktiskt inte öht när det kommer till denna kategori.
Själv har jag använt mig av Be Quiet!'s Dark Power agg I mitt sista bygge, var dock ett par år sen. Men dom ligger med bland toppmärkena jämte corsair, Seasonic osv. Blir ett av deras till nästa bygge, dock tenderar dom att ligga lite högre i pris generellt...but what the he'll.
Gå som sagt på nåt av de säkra korten istället, och sen filtrera ut vilka eventuella extra funktioner du behöver.
Har du ett agg av kvalité så är det ingen fara att köra med ett för överdimensionerat agg, det handlar mer i grund och botten om hur agget är byggt än vilken effekt som står angiven.
Gå på ett 750/850w så sitter du säkert framöver.

Hah! Tack för reality-check. Marknaden verkar vara helt dammsugad på 850W Corsair och Seasonic just nu. Så därför jag försöker läsa på om alternativ. Tänkte, alla kan ju inte vara värdelösa.
Nuvarande system (6600k + GTX960/RX580) har levt i 5 år på ett 550w brons Fractal Design-agg, så, tycker inte det är helt lätt att veta vad man egentligen ska förhålla sig till.

Tar nog det lugnt lite då och och ser om lagersituationen ändras något i nästa vecka. Kikade tidigare på Super Flower Leadex III, som verkade vara kvaliteagg. Men funderade för länge, och när jag väl bestämde mig för att köra, var även det slutplockat.

Men du får ha tack för inputen! Får se vart jag hamnar då.
Corsairs RM850x verkar vara det mest rekommenderade, men det existerar inte längre. Inte helt påläst om Corsairs övriga serier, så det blir nog nästa läxa.

Skrivet av Mattedatten:

Hah! Tack för reality-check. Marknaden verkar vara helt dammsugad på 850W Corsair och Seasonic just nu. Så därför jag försöker läsa på om alternativ. Tänkte, alla kan ju inte vara värdelösa.
Nuvarande system (6600k + GTX960/RX580) har levt i 5 år på ett 550w brons Fractal Design-agg, så, tycker inte det är helt lätt att veta vad man egentligen ska förhålla sig till.

Tar nog det lugnt lite då och och ser om lagersituationen ändras något i nästa vecka. Kikade tidigare på Super Flower Leadex III, som verkade vara kvaliteagg. Men funderade för länge, och när jag väl bestämde mig för att köra, var även det slutplockat.

Men du får ha tack för inputen! Får se vart jag hamnar då.
Corsairs RM850x verkar vara det mest rekommenderade, men det existerar inte längre. Inte helt påläst om Corsairs övriga serier, så det blir nog nästa läxa.

Ingen fara, lycka till med inköpet 👍

