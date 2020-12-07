Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Nytt NZXT H1 bytes mot Ryzen 3700X/3800X/XT/5600X

Nytt NZXT H1 bytes mot Ryzen 3700X/3800X/XT/5600X

Helt nytt och oöppnat NZXT H1 i svart/vit bytes mot Ryzen CPU (3700X/3800X/XT/5600X), då varken det RTX-kort jag fick tag på eller mina minnesmoduler får plats i chassit.

Kan eventuellt mötas upp i Gbg-området.
Kan även skicka chassit om någon är intresserad av att köpa det men då är det förskottsbetalning och köparen som står för frakten (~150-200 kr). Föredrar dock att byta mot en CPU.

Tänkte bara flika in med en kommentar här som berör NZXT H1: Chassit har blivit återkallat iom det visat sig vara en potentiell brandfara: https://www.techradar.com/news/nzxt-recalls-xbox-series-x-loo...

EDIT: Okej så tydligen kan man beställa ett repair kit från NZXT: https://blog.nzxt.com/details-on-h1-case-safety-issue/

Nu ska vi inte göra en höna av en fjäder.
"NZXT says it is also working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), presumably on an official recall."
Det som har hänt:

  • Försäljning har Pausats.

  • Kitt för att reparera/ersätta skruvarna i fråga är på G från NZXT.

Ja 12 kända fall worldwide, och en fix som består av att byta ut en skruv som man lika gärna kan skruva ur om man är otålig.
Om något är det ju läge att slå till, då chassit inte går att köpa någon annanstans just nu

Jag hade gladeligen behållit det om det inte var så att jag behövde byta ut komponenter för nästan 10k, som dessutom är omöjliga att få tag i xD

