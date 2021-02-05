Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Köpråd ljuskälla?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Köpråd ljuskälla?

I dessa arbeta-hemma tider är det videomöten som gäller. Dessvärre har jag ett fönster bakom mig (som förvisso knappt syns bakom mitt huvud) och min (nyinvesterade) webbkamera har enorma problem med motljus så jag blir väldigt mörk.
Enkla tipset är väl att skaffa en skrivbordslampa gissar jag för att få lite ljus framifrån men finns det nån alternativ belysning som är fiffigare men som man samtidigt inte blir bländad av?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av oRBIT2002:

I dessa arbeta-hemma tider är det videomöten som gäller. Dessvärre har jag ett fönster bakom mig (som förvisso knappt syns bakom mitt huvud) och min (nyinvesterade) webbkamera har enorma problem med motljus så jag blir väldigt mörk.
Enkla tipset är väl att skaffa en skrivbordslampa gissar jag för att få lite ljus framifrån men finns det nån alternativ belysning som är fiffigare men som man samtidigt inte blir bländad av?

Gå till inlägget

Börja med persienner eller mörkläggningsgardiner.

Sedan 3-punktsbelysning.
Jag skaffade ett kit med Ikeas trådlös. På armaturerna har jag fäst bakplåts- eller toapapper som diffuser.

Jag har omvänt bekymmer, mörka matta väggar bakom och 34" ultrawide framför mig. Jag har riktat lampor mot väggen för att ljusa upp den och använder nattläge/darkmode där det går i Windows. Genom att minska kontrasten i helheten blir det lättare för kameran att fånga detaljskiftningar i ansiktet.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av oRBIT2002:

I dessa arbeta-hemma tider är det videomöten som gäller. Dessvärre har jag ett fönster bakom mig (som förvisso knappt syns bakom mitt huvud) och min (nyinvesterade) webbkamera har enorma problem med motljus så jag blir väldigt mörk.
Enkla tipset är väl att skaffa en skrivbordslampa gissar jag för att få lite ljus framifrån men finns det nån alternativ belysning som är fiffigare men som man samtidigt inte blir bländad av?

Gå till inlägget

Jag ser inte problemet med motljus? Det blir ju som en intervju med ett vittne, väldigt coolt.

Här har du en röstförvrängare också för att göra effekten fullständig: https://www.amazon.se/chinejaper-Multifunktion-f%C3%B6rst%C3%...

Om din chef ställer några krav du inte gillar så kommer du se så mycket läskigare ut när du säger nej att du inte ens behöver uttala dina terroristhot. De blir implicita.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara