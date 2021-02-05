Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

GeForce 461.51 HOTFIX

GeForce 461.51 HOTFIX

The hotfix addresses the following issues:

[Ampere] Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing [3195894]
[G-SYNC][Edge of Eternity/Hitman 2]: The games experience stutter and low FPS when Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in windowed mode [200685971]
Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep. [3208963]
[461.40] LG CX OLED TVs (2020) are not recognized as G-SYNC Compatible displays [3244055]
[Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may display no signal message when enabling NVIDIA Surround [3230565]
On some Notebooks ‘Maximum Graphics Power’ information missing in NV Control Panel - System Information [200697069]

Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5158?link...

