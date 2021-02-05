Skärm för fotoredigering

Jimbowz96
Medlem ♥
●
Hej!
Skulle behöva lite tips på bra skärmar för fotoredigering. Är bara hobbyfotograf så är inte i behov av några proffsprylar. Skriver inte heller ut bilder. Hade tänkt mig runt 4-5k för en skärm. Så kom gärna med lite förslag!
Vänligen
Jimmy
Dell U2719
