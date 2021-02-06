Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Fick precis mitt rtx3079, hjälp mig få igång det tack!

Fick precis mitt rtx3079, hjälp mig få igång det tack!

Hejsan så har postad detta på linustechtips forum så är lite av en repost här.

So I just got my new Asus rtx3070 dual. I plug everything in, I have a modular PSU so I drag 2 PCI-E cables to the two 8pin slots. Press start button and nothing happens.

I have one 6+2 cable that is not modular since my power supply is semi-modulpr so I try different combinations of modular/non-modular outputs from PSU, nothing even gets me to BIOs.

I then reinstall my old graphics card and try booting it with the modular cables (I used the non modular before) and nothing happens.

I then suspect the modular parts of the PSU, I have another PC at my television that I loot for a new PSU (also semi-modular but only has motherboard cables as static and all else is modular).

Can't boot new GPU or old GPU this way. Now I think it's the cables, except for the fact that one of the cables did work in television PC already.

I try in television PC rtx3070 and it works.

I am not sure what can be wrong or how I can continue this testing.

Here is my specs:

Main pc

Motherboard: Msi z87-g45

PSU: XFX pro xps-850w-3xb

GPU: Gigabyte windforce gtx770

PCU: i5

Storage: 2x Samsung SSD, one 250gb one 1000gb.

Television PC

Motherboard: Asus P8H67-M PRO/CG8350/DP_MB

PSU: Corsair CX750M

CPU: i5

Storage: Samsung 1000gb ssd.

GPU (not used here troubleshooting): Radeon sapphire dual-X something

Testa rycka lite i PSU-kablarna som är inkopplade i moderkortet. Har du testat med PSU:n i den andra datorn? Reagerar datorn över huvud taget? Sladden till startknappen kanske skadats? Du kan testa starta datorn genom att kortsluta pinsen med en skruvmejsel. Du har inte råkat stänga av PSU:n på baksidan on/off?

Jag har kopplat om allting ett par gånger, varje gång jag kommer tillbaka till hur det var från början så funkar allt som det ska, så jag tror inte att jag har missat att trycka i sladdarna ordentligt etc.

Jag har inte testat XFX PSU:n i tv datorn. Men jag har testat Corsair PSU:n i min spel dator.

Nej när saker inte fungerar nu så händer ingenting, ibland kan GPU fläktarna börja snurra en sekund eller så men jag ser inga lampor eller tecken på att andra fläktar rör sig.

Med RTX kortet, om jag inte kopplar in några PCI-E kablar så lyser det över de i gångar som inte har en sladd, så den känner igen när sladden är bortkopplad och den känner igen att den är inkopplad.

Om du försöker använda kablar från de olika nätdelarna, blandar så att säga... inte bra.
Ofta har dom olika koppling från olika tillverkare även om dom kan passa fysiskt. Kan få förödande konsekvenser.

3079, damn snacka om exklusivt kort

