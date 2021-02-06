Fick precis mitt rtx3079, hjälp mig få igång det tack!

Hejsan så har postad detta på linustechtips forum så är lite av en repost här.

So I just got my new Asus rtx3070 dual. I plug everything in, I have a modular PSU so I drag 2 PCI-E cables to the two 8pin slots. Press start button and nothing happens.

I have one 6+2 cable that is not modular since my power supply is semi-modulpr so I try different combinations of modular/non-modular outputs from PSU, nothing even gets me to BIOs.

I then reinstall my old graphics card and try booting it with the modular cables (I used the non modular before) and nothing happens.

I then suspect the modular parts of the PSU, I have another PC at my television that I loot for a new PSU (also semi-modular but only has motherboard cables as static and all else is modular).

Can't boot new GPU or old GPU this way. Now I think it's the cables, except for the fact that one of the cables did work in television PC already.

I try in television PC rtx3070 and it works.

I am not sure what can be wrong or how I can continue this testing.

Here is my specs:

Main pc

Motherboard: Msi z87-g45

PSU: XFX pro xps-850w-3xb

GPU: Gigabyte windforce gtx770

PCU: i5

Storage: 2x Samsung SSD, one 250gb one 1000gb.

Television PC

Motherboard: Asus P8H67-M PRO/CG8350/DP_MB

PSU: Corsair CX750M

CPU: i5

Storage: Samsung 1000gb ssd.

GPU (not used here troubleshooting): Radeon sapphire dual-X something