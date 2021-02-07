Kan inte spela köpt spel

Blev jävligt sugen på att lira lite Max Payne 3 men när jag startar spelet så krävs inlogg till Rockstar Social Club.

Jag blir såklart förbannad men knappar in mitt jävla inlogg till det.

Får upp felmeddelande när jag försöker logga in "This Steam account is already linked to another Social Club account".

Psykbryt.

Vad i hela h**** ? Inte nog med det, när jag vänder mig till Rockstar support skriver dem följande och jag har ingen aning vad dem menar ens;

Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support.

We understand that you no longer have access to the email account associated with your Social Club account.

To show ownership of your account, please send us the following information for your Rockstar Games Launcher version of GTAV:

Photo/scan of the receipt for the game showing the date and amount of the purchase

The activation serial key typed into the text body of the response.

Once we receive this, we can continue with your request.

Best regards,

Ricardo A. Rockstar Support