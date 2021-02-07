Forum Spel Övrigt om datorspel Tråd

Kan inte spela köpt spel

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Kan inte spela köpt spel

Blev jävligt sugen på att lira lite Max Payne 3 men när jag startar spelet så krävs inlogg till Rockstar Social Club.
Jag blir såklart förbannad men knappar in mitt jävla inlogg till det.

Får upp felmeddelande när jag försöker logga in "This Steam account is already linked to another Social Club account".

Psykbryt.

Vad i hela h**** ? Inte nog med det, när jag vänder mig till Rockstar support skriver dem följande och jag har ingen aning vad dem menar ens;

Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support.

We understand that you no longer have access to the email account associated with your Social Club account.

To show ownership of your account, please send us the following information for your Rockstar Games Launcher version of GTAV:

Photo/scan of the receipt for the game showing the date and amount of the purchase
The activation serial key typed into the text body of the response.
Once we receive this, we can continue with your request.

Best regards,

Ricardo A. Rockstar Support

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Så vad är din fråga ?
Det är ju ganska tydligt lagt fram vad du behöver göra för att få access till ditt account igen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Så vad är din fråga ?
Det är ju ganska tydligt lagt fram vad du behöver göra för att få access till ditt account igen.

Gå till inlägget

Fast det är ju rätt bisarrt de frågar efter kontot för GTA V när han vill spela Max Payne 3?
Antar det är copypasta-fel då typ alla frågar om GTA V?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Roger W:

Fast det är ju rätt bisarrt de frågar efter kontot för GTA V när han vill spela Max Payne 3?
Antar det är copypasta-fel då typ alla frågar om GTA V?

Gå till inlägget

Rockstar Social Club är inte bara för GTA utan för de flesta spelen som Rockstar gör.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Roger W:

Fast det är ju rätt bisarrt de frågar efter kontot för GTA V när han vill spela Max Payne 3?
Antar det är copypasta-fel då typ alla frågar om GTA V?

Gå till inlägget

Ja det är ju lite konstigt. Men problemet här verkar ju va att han inte har access till sin account mera. Antar att GTA V finns på accountet också, så det är ju ett sätt för dem att verifiera att han är den rätta ägaren.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Ja det är ju lite konstigt. Men problemet här verkar ju va att han inte har access till sin account mera. Antar att GTA V finns på accountet också, så det är ju ett sätt för dem att verifiera att han är den rätta ägaren.

Gå till inlägget

Har inte GTA 5 på detta kontot. Dem har skrivit fel antagligen ja. Jaja, får väl ge upp

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Sötast
Skrivet av Bort:

. Jaja, får väl ge upp

Gå till inlägget

Varför?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Antar att GTA V finns på accountet också, så det är ju ett sätt för dem att verifiera att han är den rätta ägaren.

Gå till inlägget

Härlig räddning men den gick inte hela vägen hem.
Först spyr du ut en skitkommentar och sedan antar du? Tar mig tusan att du inte ens orkade läsa hela inlägget innan du skrev ditt skräp inlägg.
Jaaa fem plus fem är ju lika med tio och ett snöre är ju ungefär 130 centimeter långt, antar jag.
Applåder till ditt antagande kamrat

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Injen:

Härlig räddning men den gick inte hela vägen hem.
Först spyr du ut en skitkommentar och sedan antar du? Tar mig tusan att du inte ens orkade läsa hela inlägget innan du skrev ditt skräp inlägg.
Jaaa fem plus fem är ju lika med tio och ett snöre är ju ungefär 130 centimeter långt, antar jag.
Applåder till ditt antagande kamrat
https://storage.googleapis.com/orchestra-cafe-7jp1kqsp/uploads/2015/07/applad.gif

Gå till inlägget

Har du läst tråden ?
Du är väll medveten att alla Rockstar spel nuförtiden går igenom deras launcher ?

Det är väldigt tydligt att du mår dåligt, hoppas din lilla bitch-fit fick dig på lite bättre humör lilla vän.

Senast redigerat
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Bort:

Blev jävligt sugen på att lira lite Max Payne 3 men när jag startar spelet så krävs inlogg till Rockstar Social Club.
Jag blir såklart förbannad men knappar in mitt jävla inlogg till det.

Får upp felmeddelande när jag försöker logga in "This Steam account is already linked to another Social Club account".

Psykbryt.

Vad i hela h**** ? Inte nog med det, när jag vänder mig till Rockstar support skriver dem följande och jag har ingen aning vad dem menar ens;

Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support.

We understand that you no longer have access to the email account associated with your Social Club account.

To show ownership of your account, please send us the following information for your Rockstar Games Launcher version of GTAV:

Photo/scan of the receipt for the game showing the date and amount of the purchase
The activation serial key typed into the text body of the response.
Once we receive this, we can continue with your request.

Best regards,

Ricardo A. Rockstar Support

Gå till inlägget

Gör en ny mail och regga ett nytt konto hos Rockstar?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara