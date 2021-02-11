Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Nybygg. Kommer inte in i bios

Nybygg. Kommer inte in i bios

Hej!
Datorkomponenter:

Asus B550-I
Ryzen 7 5800X
RX 6800 XT
Asus 1000w Gold (fråga mig inte)
HyperX 32gb ram
WD Black 1tb m.2

Jag sitter med en nybyggd dator som vägrar komma in i bios.
Alltså den går igenom sina tester med sina färgdioder gul, röd och vit. Men sen loopar den och börjar om på nytt. Inget mer händer.

Jag hade mina första aningar om det var bios versionen för nya Zen 3. Så jag testade att flasha biosen med usb, men fortfarande samma resultat.

Min andra fundering var om cpu eller moderkort var dåligt.
Jag lyckades låna en cpu av en butik i närheten. En Athlon 200GE och testkörde. Klart som fan kom jag in i bios då. Tittade snabbt vilken version bios som var installerad, och det var den senaste som fanns.
Installerade Windows 10 när jag ändå var igång.

Efter det så tog jag ut den lånade cpun och lämnade tillbaka den. Smtidigt gjorde jag ett impulsköp... En till ny 5800x (då jag var säker på att min var död)
Men såklart visades det inte vara det problemet. Den andra 5800x vill inte fungera heller! Nu vet jag inte vad problemet är, och hoppas på om någon här kan guida mig genom detta helvete. Datorn går igång med äldre cpu. Men inte med nya 5800x... ändå nya bios installerade... Varför?

Använder du riser-kabel? Provat med ett annat grafikkort?

Låter väldigt konsigt om du nu är säker på att senaste BIOS är installerat.
Prova Reset av bios.
Sen prova med en RAM sticka i taget.

Skrivet av Shrudder:

Använder du riser-kabel? Provat med ett annat grafikkort?

Ja, men oavsett fick jag bild med den lånade cpu

Skrivet av Mullvaden83:

Låter väldigt konsigt om du nu är säker på att senaste BIOS är installerat.
Prova Reset av bios.
Sen prova med en RAM sticka i taget.

Om du menar med CMOS så har jag gjort det för många gånger 😅

Skrivet av Empeboy:

Om du menar med CMOS så har jag gjort det för många gånger 😅

Då e nästa steg som sagt testa med 1 ram sticka.

btw. Du har inte glömt CPU power kabeln uppe i vänstra hörnet på moderkortet va? Antar att den andra CPU kunde starta utan den kabeln för den inte drar så mycket ström.

Är du säker på att Bios verkligen uppdaterades ?
För det låter som om det inte gjort det, eftersom det fungerar med gamla CPUn

Skrivet av Mullvaden83:

Då e nästa steg som sagt testa med 1 ram sticka.

btw. Du har inte glömt CPU power kabeln uppe i vänstra hörnet på moderkortet va? Antar att den andra CPU kunde starta utan den kabeln för den inte drar så mycket ström.

Testat med en ramsticka på båda portarna igen.
Haha, ja den kabeln sitter i 😊👍🏻

Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Är du säker på att Bios verkligen uppdaterades ?
För det låter som om det inte gjort det, eftersom det fungerar med gamla CPUn

Enligt bios menyn så tittate jag extra noggrant på vilken version det var. Så detta är jag väldigt säker på. Men borde inte den gamla cpun fungera med de nya bios?

Låter kanske dumt, men har du bägge ramstickorna med en plats emellan? (om du kör på 2 stickor) Typ A2 och B2..... Har du kollat vad qled lamporna betyder? Hittade denna info om din mammabräda.

https://rog.asus.com/se/support/FAQ/1042678

Senast redigerat Skrev fel, dumt av mig
Skrivet av Xelfeir:

Låter kanske dumt, men har du bägge ramstickorna med en plats emellan? (om du kör på 2 stickor) Typ A2 och B2..... Har du kollat att processorn stöds av din b550 i?

Det finns bara 2 ram slots på kortet. Är en mini-ITX.
Den ska vara "Ryzen 5000 Ready"
https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550-i-...

Skrivet av Empeboy:

Det finns bara 2 ram slots på kortet. Är en mini-ITX.
Den ska vara "Ryzen 5000 Ready"
https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550-i-...

Såg det på hemsidan. Redigerade det sekunden efter. Klantigt.

Misslyckades med länken. Klicka på Meny för din mb. Support. Faq. Load more. Asus motherboard troubleshooting via QLED indicators.

Skrivet av Empeboy:

Enligt bios menyn så tittate jag extra noggrant på vilken version det var. Så detta är jag väldigt säker på. Men borde inte den gamla cpun fungera med de nya bios?

"Piper" CPU-högtalaren vid boot?
Alltså moderkortets högtalare som heter "PC-SPEAKER".
Fel-pipen där betyder något du kan kolla i manualen vad dessa betyder.
Kan vara guld värt vid felsökning.

Kolla här: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCCFlC_tlcI

Skrivet av Networker:

"Piper" CPU-högtalaren vid boot?
Alltså moderkortets högtalare som heter "PC-SPEAKER".
Fel-pipen där betyder något du kan kolla i manualen vad dessa betyder.
Kan vara guld värt vid felsökning.

Kolla här: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCCFlC_tlcI

Har inte hört något pip från den alls

Skrivet av Empeboy:

Ja, men oavsett fick jag bild med den lånade cpu

Har du testat utan riser-kabel? Är ju olika PCIe-versioner på de testade processorerna.

Jag har haft lite problem med minnen och hastigheter och deras kompabilitet med moderkort. När det har strulat så har jag haft exakt samma problem som du beskriver. Har du kollat så dina minnen funkar med detta moderkort? Om minnen inte stöds och inte finns med i QVL listan (se länk) så kan du prova att klocka ner hastigheten tills det funkar, har löst problemet för mig. Inget roligt men vad ska man göra Tipset med att sänka hastigheten utgår ifrån att du aktiverat DCOP i biosen.

https://rog.asus.com/se/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550...

Vilka minnen och hastigheter som stöds av moderkortet varierar beroende på vilken CPU som man kör med så att det funkar när du kör med en annan CPU behöver inte innebära att det inte är problem med minnena och deras kompabilitet med moderkortet.

Skrivet av Mordekai:

Har du testat utan riser-kabel? Är ju olika PCIe-versioner på de testade processorerna.

Testade utan riserkabel. Jag kom in i biosen! Jag har aldrig tänkt att det behövs göras då jag fick bild genom den lånade cpun, för då användes riser kabeln! Heeregud det fungerar!!!!

Aha, du har nog detta problem, han tar upp det i videon med start 12:00.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-N8MrAPdEXI

Så in i biosen och ändra lite så ska det funka med riser kabeln

Skrivet av Empeboy:

Har inte hört något pip från den alls

Koppla in "PC-Speaker" på mobo, så kan du möjligen höra några "pip". Olika pip betyder olika fel. Ett visst antal pip betyder "fel på CPU". Måste kollas mot moderkortets manual, då det tyvärr inte finns någon gemensam standard för detta.

