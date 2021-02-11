- Registrerad
- Feb 2021
Recording 1440p 144hz Laggande och Buggande
I have been trying to record gameplay last couple of weeks. Especially, Cod Warzone.
I have been using obs for a while I have stuttering while recording but only in the recorded video not on my main screen whilst gaming.
I have a
RTX 3070
Ryzen 7 5800x
32Gb Ram 3200mhz,
2x 1440p 144hz screens
Every game I tested so far has been great but Cod is ATM the only demanding game that I play right now, but the recording just doesn't work. Stuttering and lagging.
Försöker spela in call of duty men går inte laggar och buggar, inte för mig utan bara videon.
16:04:42.232: CPU Name: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core Processor
16:04:42.233: CPU Speed: 3800MHz
16:04:42.233: Physical Cores: 8, Logical Cores: 16
16:04:42.233: Physical Memory: 32692MB Total, 17680MB Free
16:04:42.233: Windows Version: 10.0 Build 19042 (release: 2009; revision: 804; 64-bit)
16:04:42.233: Running as administrator: true
16:04:42.233: Aero is Enabled (Aero is always on for windows 8 and above)
16:04:42.233: Windows 10 Gaming Features:
16:04:42.233: Game Bar: Off
16:04:42.233: Game DVR: Off
16:04:42.233: Game DVR Background Recording: Off
16:04:42.233: Game Mode: Off
16:04:42.234: Sec. Software Status:
16:04:42.235: Microsoft Defender Antivirus: enabled (AV)
16:04:42.235: Windows Firewall: enabled (FW)
16:04:42.235: Current Date/Time: 2021-02-11, 16:04:42
16:04:42.235: Browser Hardware Acceleration: true
16:04:42.235: Portable mode: false
16:04:42.359: OBS 26.1.1 (64-bit, windows)
16:04:42.359: ---------------------------------
16:04:42.360: ---------------------------------
16:04:42.360: audio settings reset:
16:04:42.360: samples per sec: 48000
16:04:42.360: speakers: 2
16:04:42.361: ---------------------------------
16:04:42.361: Initializing D3D11...
16:04:42.361: Available Video Adapters:
16:04:42.362: Adapter 0: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
16:04:42.362: Dedicated VRAM: 4138729472
16:04:42.362: Shared VRAM: 4255594496
16:04:42.362: PCI ID: 10de:2484
16:04:42.363: Driver Version: 27.21.14.6140
16:04:42.363: output 0: pos={0, 0}, size={2560, 1440}, attached=true, refresh=144, name=XF270HU
16:04:42.363: output 1: pos={-2560, 0}, size={2560, 1440}, attached=true, refresh=144, name=XF270HU
16:04:42.365: Loading up D3D11 on adapter NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (0)
16:04:42.432: D3D11 loaded successfully, feature level used: b000
16:04:42.432: DXGI increase maximum frame latency success
16:04:42.432: D3D11 GPU priority setup success
16:04:42.752: ---------------------------------
16:04:42.752: video settings reset:
16:04:42.752: base resolution: 2560x1440
16:04:42.752: output resolution: 2560x1440
16:04:42.752: downscale filter: Lanczos
16:04:42.752: fps: 60/1
16:04:42.752: format: NV12
16:04:42.752: YUV mode: 709/Partial
16:04:42.752: NV12 texture support enabled
16:04:42.753: Audio monitoring device:
16:04:42.753: name: Default
16:04:42.753: id: default
16:04:42.755: ---------------------------------
16:04:42.757: [CoreAudio encoder]: CoreAudio AAC encoder not installed on the system or couldn't be loaded
16:04:42.758: Failed to load 'en-US' text for module: 'decklink-captions.dll'
16:04:42.758: Failed to load 'en-US' text for module: 'decklink-ouput-ui.dll'
16:04:42.781: [AMF] Unable to load 'amfrt64.dll', error code 126.
16:04:42.782: [AMF] AMF Test failed due to one or more errors.
16:04:42.782: Failed to initialize module 'enc-amf.dll'
16:04:42.796: [obs-browser]: Version 2.9.1
16:04:42.796: [obs-browser]: CEF Version 75.1.16+g16a67c4+chromium-75.0.3770.100
16:04:42.799: NVENC supported
16:04:42.958: VLC found, VLC video source enabled
16:04:42.964: A DeckLink iterator could not be created. The DeckLink drivers may not be installed
16:04:42.965: No blackmagic support
16:04:42.969: ---------------------------------
16:04:42.969: Loaded Modules:
16:04:42.969: win-wasapi.dll
16:04:42.969: win-mf.dll
16:04:42.969: win-dshow.dll
16:04:42.969: win-decklink.dll
16:04:42.969: win-capture.dll
16:04:42.969: vlc-video.dll
16:04:42.969: text-freetype2.dll
16:04:42.969: rtmp-services.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-x264.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-vst.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-transitions.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-text.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-qsv11.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-outputs.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-filters.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-ffmpeg.dll
16:04:42.969: obs-browser.dll
16:04:42.969: image-source.dll
16:04:42.969: frontend-tools.dll
16:04:42.969: enc-amf.dll
16:04:42.969: decklink-ouput-ui.dll
16:04:42.969: decklink-captions.dll
16:04:42.969: coreaudio-encoder.dll
16:04:42.969: ---------------------------------
16:04:42.969: ==== Startup complete ===============================================
16:04:42.973: All scene data cleared
16:04:42.973: ------------------------------------------------
16:04:42.986: [WASAPISource::WASAPISource] Device '{0.0.0.00000000}.{2e27410b-4fe0-4368-b3ea-b1c519bd6248}' not found. Waiting for device
16:04:42.986: [Loaded global audio device]: 'Desktop Audio'
16:04:43.002: WASAPI: Device 'Headset Microphone (3- Arctis 7 Chat)' [48000 Hz] initialized
16:04:43.002: [Loaded global audio device]: 'Mic/Aux'
16:04:43.002: [WASAPISource::WASAPISource] Device '{0.0.1.00000000}.{c50b6710-e32d-4ab7-98fb-8ed57756a1f7}' not found. Waiting for device
16:04:43.002: [Loaded global audio device]: 'Mic/Aux 4'
16:04:43.003: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture'] update settings:
16:04:43.003: display: 1 (2560x1440)
16:04:43.003: cursor: true
16:04:43.003: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture 2'] update settings:
16:04:43.003: display: 2 (2560x1440)
16:04:43.003: cursor: true
16:04:43.003: Switched to scene 'Games'
16:04:43.003: ------------------------------------------------
16:04:43.003: Loaded scenes:
16:04:43.003: - scene 'Games':
16:04:43.003: - source: 'Display Capture' (monitor_capture)
16:04:43.003: - scene 'Desktop':
16:04:43.003: - source: 'Display Capture 2' (monitor_capture)
16:04:43.003: ------------------------------------------------
16:04:43.037: adding 42 milliseconds of audio buffering, total audio buffering is now 42 milliseconds (source: Mic/Aux)
16:04:43.037:
16:05:00.433: Starting recording due to hotkey
16:05:00.511: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:
16:05:00.511: rate_control: CBR
16:05:00.511: bitrate: 10000
16:05:00.511: cqp: 20
16:05:00.511: keyint: 120
16:05:00.511: preset: mq
16:05:00.511: profile: high
16:05:00.511: width: 2560
16:05:00.511: height: 1440
16:05:00.511: 2-pass: true
16:05:00.511: b-frames: 2
16:05:00.511: lookahead: false
16:05:00.511: psycho_aq: true
16:05:00.511:
16:05:00.533: ---------------------------------
16:05:00.533: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3
16:05:00.533:
16:05:00.541: ==== Recording Start ===============================================
16:05:00.541: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 16-05-00.mkv'...
16:08:27.163: Stopping recording due to hotkey
16:08:27.839: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 16-05-00.mkv' stopped
16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping
16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 12398
16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 12091 (12438 attempted)
16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': Number of lagged frames due to rendering lag/stalls: 347 (2.8%)
16:08:27.840: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 999/12436 (8.0%)
16:08:27.840: ==== Recording Stop ================================================
16:21:07.737: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture'] update settings:
16:21:07.737: display: 2 (2560x1440)
16:21:07.737: cursor: true
16:21:09.987: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture'] update settings:
16:21:09.987: display: 1 (2560x1440)
16:21:09.987: cursor: true
17:47:58.085: Starting recording due to hotkey
17:47:58.186: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:
17:47:58.186: rate_control: CBR
17:47:58.186: bitrate: 10000
17:47:58.186: cqp: 20
17:47:58.186: keyint: 120
17:47:58.186: preset: mq
17:47:58.186: profile: high
17:47:58.186: width: 2560
17:47:58.186: height: 1440
17:47:58.186: 2-pass: true
17:47:58.186: b-frames: 2
17:47:58.186: lookahead: false
17:47:58.186: psycho_aq: true
17:47:58.186:
17:47:58.217: ---------------------------------
17:47:58.217: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3
17:47:58.217:
17:47:58.226: ==== Recording Start ===============================================
17:47:58.226: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-47-58.mkv'...
17:48:07.940: Stopping recording due to hotkey
17:48:08.122: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-47-58.mkv' stopped
17:48:08.122: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping
17:48:08.122: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 584
17:48:08.122: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 594
17:48:08.122: ==== Recording Stop ================================================
17:48:19.039: ---------------------------------
17:48:19.039: video settings reset:
17:48:19.039: base resolution: 2560x1440
17:48:19.039: output resolution: 2560x1440
17:48:19.039: downscale filter: Lanczos
17:48:19.039: fps: 100/1
17:48:19.039: format: NV12
17:48:19.039: YUV mode: 709/Partial
17:48:19.039: NV12 texture support enabled
17:48:19.054: Settings changed (video)
17:48:19.054: ------------------------------------------------
17:48:23.067: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:
17:48:23.067: rate_control: CBR
17:48:23.067: bitrate: 10000
17:48:23.067: cqp: 20
17:48:23.067: keyint: 200
17:48:23.067: preset: mq
17:48:23.067: profile: high
17:48:23.067: width: 2560
17:48:23.067: height: 1440
17:48:23.067: 2-pass: true
17:48:23.067: b-frames: 2
17:48:23.067: lookahead: false
17:48:23.067: psycho_aq: true
17:48:23.067:
17:48:23.100: ---------------------------------
17:48:23.100: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3
17:48:23.100:
17:48:23.108: ==== Recording Start ===============================================
17:48:23.108: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-48-22.mkv'...
17:48:29.909: Stopping recording due to hotkey
17:48:30.937: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-48-22.mkv' stopped
17:48:30.937: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping
17:48:30.937: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 681
17:48:30.937: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 783
17:48:30.938: ==== Recording Stop ================================================
17:48:30.938: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 503/689 (73.0%)
17:49:56.833: Starting recording due to hotkey
17:49:56.920: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:
17:49:56.920: rate_control: CBR
17:49:56.920: bitrate: 10000
17:49:56.920: cqp: 20
17:49:56.920: keyint: 200
17:49:56.920: preset: mq
17:49:56.920: profile: high
17:49:56.920: width: 2560
17:49:56.920: height: 1440
17:49:56.920: 2-pass: true
17:49:56.920: b-frames: 2
17:49:56.920: lookahead: false
17:49:56.920: psycho_aq: true
17:49:56.920:
17:49:56.954: ---------------------------------
17:49:56.954: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3
17:49:56.954:
17:49:56.962: ==== Recording Start ===============================================
17:49:56.962: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-49-56.mkv'...
17:52:06.155: Stopping recording due to hotkey
17:52:23.239: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-49-56.mkv' stopped
17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping
17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 12921
17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 14626 (14627 attempted)
17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': Number of lagged frames due to rendering lag/stalls: 1 (0.0%)
17:52:23.239: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 12740/12929 (98.5%)
17:52:23.239: ==== Recording Stop ================================================
18:04:15.207: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:
18:04:15.207: rate_control: CBR
18:04:15.207: bitrate: 10000
18:04:15.207: cqp: 20
18:04:15.207: keyint: 200
18:04:15.207: preset: mq
18:04:15.207: profile: high
18:04:15.207: width: 2560
18:04:15.207: height: 1440
18:04:15.207: 2-pass: true
18:04:15.207: b-frames: 2
18:04:15.207: lookahead: false
18:04:15.207: psycho_aq: true
18:04:15.207:
18:04:15.230: ---------------------------------
18:04:15.230: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3
18:04:15.230:
18:04:15.237: ==== Recording Start ===============================================
18:04:15.237: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 18-04-15.mkv'...
18:04:36.532: Stopping recording due to hotkey
18:04:39.275: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 18-04-15.mkv' stopped
18:04:39.275: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping
18:04:39.275: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 2131
18:04:39.275: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 2404
18:04:39.275: ==== Recording Stop ================================================
18:04:39.275: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 1701/2147 (79.2%)