Recording 1440p 144hz Laggande och Buggande

I have been trying to record gameplay last couple of weeks. Especially, Cod Warzone.

I have been using obs for a while I have stuttering while recording but only in the recorded video not on my main screen whilst gaming.

I have a

RTX 3070

Ryzen 7 5800x

32Gb Ram 3200mhz,

2x 1440p 144hz screens

Every game I tested so far has been great but Cod is ATM the only demanding game that I play right now, but the recording just doesn't work. Stuttering and lagging.

16:04:42.232: CPU Name: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core Processor

16:04:42.233: CPU Speed: 3800MHz

16:04:42.233: Physical Cores: 8, Logical Cores: 16

16:04:42.233: Physical Memory: 32692MB Total, 17680MB Free

16:04:42.233: Windows Version: 10.0 Build 19042 (release: 2009; revision: 804; 64-bit)

16:04:42.233: Running as administrator: true

16:04:42.233: Aero is Enabled (Aero is always on for windows 8 and above)

16:04:42.233: Windows 10 Gaming Features:

16:04:42.233: Game Bar: Off

16:04:42.233: Game DVR: Off

16:04:42.233: Game DVR Background Recording: Off

16:04:42.233: Game Mode: Off

16:04:42.234: Sec. Software Status:

16:04:42.235: Microsoft Defender Antivirus: enabled (AV)

16:04:42.235: Windows Firewall: enabled (FW)

16:04:42.235: Current Date/Time: 2021-02-11, 16:04:42

16:04:42.235: Browser Hardware Acceleration: true

16:04:42.235: Portable mode: false

16:04:42.359: OBS 26.1.1 (64-bit, windows)

16:04:42.359: ---------------------------------

16:04:42.360: ---------------------------------

16:04:42.360: audio settings reset:

16:04:42.360: samples per sec: 48000

16:04:42.360: speakers: 2

16:04:42.361: ---------------------------------

16:04:42.361: Initializing D3D11...

16:04:42.361: Available Video Adapters:

16:04:42.362: Adapter 0: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

16:04:42.362: Dedicated VRAM: 4138729472

16:04:42.362: Shared VRAM: 4255594496

16:04:42.362: PCI ID: 10de:2484

16:04:42.363: Driver Version: 27.21.14.6140

16:04:42.363: output 0: pos={0, 0}, size={2560, 1440}, attached=true, refresh=144, name=XF270HU

16:04:42.363: output 1: pos={-2560, 0}, size={2560, 1440}, attached=true, refresh=144, name=XF270HU

16:04:42.365: Loading up D3D11 on adapter NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (0)

16:04:42.432: D3D11 loaded successfully, feature level used: b000

16:04:42.432: DXGI increase maximum frame latency success

16:04:42.432: D3D11 GPU priority setup success

16:04:42.752: ---------------------------------

16:04:42.752: video settings reset:

16:04:42.752: base resolution: 2560x1440

16:04:42.752: output resolution: 2560x1440

16:04:42.752: downscale filter: Lanczos

16:04:42.752: fps: 60/1

16:04:42.752: format: NV12

16:04:42.752: YUV mode: 709/Partial

16:04:42.752: NV12 texture support enabled

16:04:42.753: Audio monitoring device:

16:04:42.753: name: Default

16:04:42.753: id: default

16:04:42.755: ---------------------------------

16:04:42.757: [CoreAudio encoder]: CoreAudio AAC encoder not installed on the system or couldn't be loaded

16:04:42.758: Failed to load 'en-US' text for module: 'decklink-captions.dll'

16:04:42.758: Failed to load 'en-US' text for module: 'decklink-ouput-ui.dll'

16:04:42.781: [AMF] Unable to load 'amfrt64.dll', error code 126.

16:04:42.782: [AMF] AMF Test failed due to one or more errors.

16:04:42.782: Failed to initialize module 'enc-amf.dll'

16:04:42.796: [obs-browser]: Version 2.9.1

16:04:42.796: [obs-browser]: CEF Version 75.1.16+g16a67c4+chromium-75.0.3770.100

16:04:42.799: NVENC supported

16:04:42.958: VLC found, VLC video source enabled

16:04:42.964: A DeckLink iterator could not be created. The DeckLink drivers may not be installed

16:04:42.965: No blackmagic support

16:04:42.969: ---------------------------------

16:04:42.969: Loaded Modules:

16:04:42.969: win-wasapi.dll

16:04:42.969: win-mf.dll

16:04:42.969: win-dshow.dll

16:04:42.969: win-decklink.dll

16:04:42.969: win-capture.dll

16:04:42.969: vlc-video.dll

16:04:42.969: text-freetype2.dll

16:04:42.969: rtmp-services.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-x264.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-vst.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-transitions.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-text.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-qsv11.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-outputs.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-filters.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-ffmpeg.dll

16:04:42.969: obs-browser.dll

16:04:42.969: image-source.dll

16:04:42.969: frontend-tools.dll

16:04:42.969: enc-amf.dll

16:04:42.969: decklink-ouput-ui.dll

16:04:42.969: decklink-captions.dll

16:04:42.969: coreaudio-encoder.dll

16:04:42.969: ---------------------------------

16:04:42.969: ==== Startup complete ===============================================

16:04:42.973: All scene data cleared

16:04:42.973: ------------------------------------------------

16:04:42.986: [WASAPISource::WASAPISource] Device '{0.0.0.00000000}.{2e27410b-4fe0-4368-b3ea-b1c519bd6248}' not found. Waiting for device

16:04:42.986: [Loaded global audio device]: 'Desktop Audio'

16:04:43.002: WASAPI: Device 'Headset Microphone (3- Arctis 7 Chat)' [48000 Hz] initialized

16:04:43.002: [Loaded global audio device]: 'Mic/Aux'

16:04:43.002: [WASAPISource::WASAPISource] Device '{0.0.1.00000000}.{c50b6710-e32d-4ab7-98fb-8ed57756a1f7}' not found. Waiting for device

16:04:43.002: [Loaded global audio device]: 'Mic/Aux 4'

16:04:43.003: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture'] update settings:

16:04:43.003: display: 1 (2560x1440)

16:04:43.003: cursor: true

16:04:43.003: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture 2'] update settings:

16:04:43.003: display: 2 (2560x1440)

16:04:43.003: cursor: true

16:04:43.003: Switched to scene 'Games'

16:04:43.003: ------------------------------------------------

16:04:43.003: Loaded scenes:

16:04:43.003: - scene 'Games':

16:04:43.003: - source: 'Display Capture' (monitor_capture)

16:04:43.003: - scene 'Desktop':

16:04:43.003: - source: 'Display Capture 2' (monitor_capture)

16:04:43.003: ------------------------------------------------

16:04:43.037: adding 42 milliseconds of audio buffering, total audio buffering is now 42 milliseconds (source: Mic/Aux)

16:04:43.037:

16:05:00.433: Starting recording due to hotkey

16:05:00.511: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:

16:05:00.511: rate_control: CBR

16:05:00.511: bitrate: 10000

16:05:00.511: cqp: 20

16:05:00.511: keyint: 120

16:05:00.511: preset: mq

16:05:00.511: profile: high

16:05:00.511: width: 2560

16:05:00.511: height: 1440

16:05:00.511: 2-pass: true

16:05:00.511: b-frames: 2

16:05:00.511: lookahead: false

16:05:00.511: psycho_aq: true

16:05:00.511:

16:05:00.533: ---------------------------------

16:05:00.533: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3

16:05:00.533:

16:05:00.541: ==== Recording Start ===============================================

16:05:00.541: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 16-05-00.mkv'...

16:08:27.163: Stopping recording due to hotkey

16:08:27.839: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 16-05-00.mkv' stopped

16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping

16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 12398

16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 12091 (12438 attempted)

16:08:27.839: Output 'adv_file_output': Number of lagged frames due to rendering lag/stalls: 347 (2.8%)

16:08:27.840: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 999/12436 (8.0%)

16:08:27.840: ==== Recording Stop ================================================

16:21:07.737: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture'] update settings:

16:21:07.737: display: 2 (2560x1440)

16:21:07.737: cursor: true

16:21:09.987: [duplicator-monitor-capture: 'Display Capture'] update settings:

16:21:09.987: display: 1 (2560x1440)

16:21:09.987: cursor: true

17:47:58.085: Starting recording due to hotkey

17:47:58.186: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:

17:47:58.186: rate_control: CBR

17:47:58.186: bitrate: 10000

17:47:58.186: cqp: 20

17:47:58.186: keyint: 120

17:47:58.186: preset: mq

17:47:58.186: profile: high

17:47:58.186: width: 2560

17:47:58.186: height: 1440

17:47:58.186: 2-pass: true

17:47:58.186: b-frames: 2

17:47:58.186: lookahead: false

17:47:58.186: psycho_aq: true

17:47:58.186:

17:47:58.217: ---------------------------------

17:47:58.217: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3

17:47:58.217:

17:47:58.226: ==== Recording Start ===============================================

17:47:58.226: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-47-58.mkv'...

17:48:07.940: Stopping recording due to hotkey

17:48:08.122: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-47-58.mkv' stopped

17:48:08.122: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping

17:48:08.122: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 584

17:48:08.122: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 594

17:48:08.122: ==== Recording Stop ================================================

17:48:19.039: ---------------------------------

17:48:19.039: video settings reset:

17:48:19.039: base resolution: 2560x1440

17:48:19.039: output resolution: 2560x1440

17:48:19.039: downscale filter: Lanczos

17:48:19.039: fps: 100/1

17:48:19.039: format: NV12

17:48:19.039: YUV mode: 709/Partial

17:48:19.039: NV12 texture support enabled

17:48:19.054: Settings changed (video)

17:48:19.054: ------------------------------------------------

17:48:23.067: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:

17:48:23.067: rate_control: CBR

17:48:23.067: bitrate: 10000

17:48:23.067: cqp: 20

17:48:23.067: keyint: 200

17:48:23.067: preset: mq

17:48:23.067: profile: high

17:48:23.067: width: 2560

17:48:23.067: height: 1440

17:48:23.067: 2-pass: true

17:48:23.067: b-frames: 2

17:48:23.067: lookahead: false

17:48:23.067: psycho_aq: true

17:48:23.067:

17:48:23.100: ---------------------------------

17:48:23.100: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3

17:48:23.100:

17:48:23.108: ==== Recording Start ===============================================

17:48:23.108: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-48-22.mkv'...

17:48:29.909: Stopping recording due to hotkey

17:48:30.937: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-48-22.mkv' stopped

17:48:30.937: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping

17:48:30.937: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 681

17:48:30.937: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 783

17:48:30.938: ==== Recording Stop ================================================

17:48:30.938: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 503/689 (73.0%)

17:49:56.833: Starting recording due to hotkey

17:49:56.920: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:

17:49:56.920: rate_control: CBR

17:49:56.920: bitrate: 10000

17:49:56.920: cqp: 20

17:49:56.920: keyint: 200

17:49:56.920: preset: mq

17:49:56.920: profile: high

17:49:56.920: width: 2560

17:49:56.920: height: 1440

17:49:56.920: 2-pass: true

17:49:56.920: b-frames: 2

17:49:56.920: lookahead: false

17:49:56.920: psycho_aq: true

17:49:56.920:

17:49:56.954: ---------------------------------

17:49:56.954: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3

17:49:56.954:

17:49:56.962: ==== Recording Start ===============================================

17:49:56.962: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-49-56.mkv'...

17:52:06.155: Stopping recording due to hotkey

17:52:23.239: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 17-49-56.mkv' stopped

17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping

17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 12921

17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 14626 (14627 attempted)

17:52:23.239: Output 'adv_file_output': Number of lagged frames due to rendering lag/stalls: 1 (0.0%)

17:52:23.239: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 12740/12929 (98.5%)

17:52:23.239: ==== Recording Stop ================================================

18:04:15.207: [jim-nvenc: 'recording_h264'] settings:

18:04:15.207: rate_control: CBR

18:04:15.207: bitrate: 10000

18:04:15.207: cqp: 20

18:04:15.207: keyint: 200

18:04:15.207: preset: mq

18:04:15.207: profile: high

18:04:15.207: width: 2560

18:04:15.207: height: 1440

18:04:15.207: 2-pass: true

18:04:15.207: b-frames: 2

18:04:15.207: lookahead: false

18:04:15.207: psycho_aq: true

18:04:15.207:

18:04:15.230: ---------------------------------

18:04:15.230: [FFmpeg aac encoder: 'Track1'] bitrate: 256, channels: 2, channel_layout: 3

18:04:15.230:

18:04:15.237: ==== Recording Start ===============================================

18:04:15.237: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Writing file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 18-04-15.mkv'...

18:04:36.532: Stopping recording due to hotkey

18:04:39.275: [ffmpeg muxer: 'adv_file_output'] Output of file 'D:/Recordings/2021-02-11 18-04-15.mkv' stopped

18:04:39.275: Output 'adv_file_output': stopping

18:04:39.275: Output 'adv_file_output': Total frames output: 2131

18:04:39.275: Output 'adv_file_output': Total drawn frames: 2404

18:04:39.275: ==== Recording Stop ================================================

18:04:39.275: Video stopped, number of skipped frames due to encoding lag: 1701/2147 (79.2%)