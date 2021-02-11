Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

11900k blir en dyr historia!?

11900k blir en dyr historia!?

Om detta priset gäller så blir jag mörkrädd.
6700kr

https://www.computersalg.se/i/7085437/intel-core-i9-16-tr%c3%...

Ja det är ju inline med tidigare toppmodeller ?
610€ är vad dom projekta tidigare att det skulle kosta

Läste att den skulle vara billigare än 10900k för ett tag sedan.

Ja det var säkert tanken nångång. Men ingen elektronik är ju direkt billigare för tillfället pga omständigheterna

Fick hem ett Asus Maximus XIII Hero idag till priset av 5222kr, såg nu att priset har gått upp på det.

