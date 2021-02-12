Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Foto och video Tråd

Ny kompaktkamera

Medlem

Ny kompaktkamera

Hej!

Kommer få tillökning här i mars, och tänkte då att vi skulle ha lite bättre än mobiler att ta bilder med.
Är ganska van med kameror, men just nu ingen kamera då ja "lånat ut/gett bort" min D7000 + objektiv till lillasyster. Men vi vill ha nått litet att ha med oss, som får plats i fickan och inte är så stor (framförallt damen då).

Så ja har tittat lite på Sony Cybershot DSC-RX100 Va och jämfört den med Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX15.
Gillar båda, men kan inte riktigt bestämma mig.

Det är ungefär det formatet ja söker i alla fall, och vill ha ljusstarkt då mycket foton kommer bli inomhus och sånt.
Kanske inte behöver Va versionen på sonyn, utan kanske räcker med en 4a? Vad tänker ni?
Har även en gopro8 att filma med om så är

Tack för svar.

Medlem

Jag köpte mig en kamera inför att vi fick vårt första barn också, nu har vi precis fått vår andra. Mitt tips till dig är: Köp inte en dyr kamera som aldrig kommer användas. De stunder du vill fotografera ett litet barn finns det aldrig möjlighet att plocka fram en kamera. Det skulle vara om du kör riktiga foto-sessioner där ni planerar för foto, men det orkar man inte. Telefonen har du alltid med dig och det är så du får fina barnbilder i stunderna du vill minnas. Jag har precis sålt min kamera då den bara legat i ett skåp...

Vill du ändå köpa en kamera så är Sonyn du själv föreslå en av de bättre för den storleken. Enda nackdelen med den storleken är att sensorn är så liten så du får ingen fantastisk bakgrundsoskärpa (suddig bakgrund) som du kanske hoppas på. En bra mobilkamera idag kommer väldigt, väldigt nära den i kvalitet. Jag har nu en Oneplus 8 Pro som tar riktigt fina bilder med fin bakgrundsoskärpa.

Grattis till bebislyckan

Medlem
Tack, och tack för svar

Jo dagens mobiler är bra, tjejen ska köpa S21:a eller vad den nu heter. Så den lär ju ta bra foton, dock så känner ja att vid lågsljusförhållanden och lite inomhus så kommer en kompaktkamera springa cirklar runt mobilerna. Framförallt blir det ju tydligt när man tar ut bilden på en vettig skärm annat än mobilskärmen. Iaf min upplevelse. Tänker på bilder att ha i framtiden.

Men är sant som du säger, kanske inte ska köpa det dyraste ja hittar och bästa som ändå inte används. Panasonicen är ju rätt så mycket billigare och kanske mer så som tjejen kommer fotta ( titta i skärmen, och inte i någon sökare, samt peka på skärmen med det hon vill fokusera på). Jag kommer köpa en spegelfri systemkamera någon gång framöver här, då ja har ett större intresse. Så ska nog inte pusha på henne en för svår maskin

Medlem

Sony RX100 och Canon G7x är ju säkra alternativ. Canon ger lite trevligare färger i autoläget i min mening. Filmar med Sony och Panasonic nu för tiden men fotar hellre med Canon.

Medlem

Sammanställning av Sony RX 100 serien. https://www.dpreview.com/articles/7237085229/which-sony-rx100...

Jag hade helt klart gått på en V eller högre då de uppgraderade autofokusen från 25 punkter till 315.

Personligen skulle jag nog kika uppåt ett steg till A6100 eller A6400, då kompaktkameror ger ganska liten vinst jämfört med mobilen enligt mig

Medlem
Grattis till tillökningen i familjen!

Jag hade redan en systemkamera och köpte ett bra objektiv för att fota barnen jag fick (tvillingar). Som du skriver är det stor skillnad på bild och bild mellan en mobilkamera och en riktig kamera. Skillnaden ser du bara om du tittar på bilderna på en datorskärm. I paddan eller i mobilen ser du knappt någon skillnad.

Jag måste dock slå ett slag för att filma ögonblick. Ett filmklipp på 10-20 sekunder innehåller så mycket mer än en bild och ögonblicket blir så mycket "rikare" när du några år senare tittar tillbaka på småbarnsåren. En kompaktkamera med bra filmkvalitet (och ljud) är därför att rekommendera.

Lycka till!

Medlem

Jag tänkte precis som du och köpte en Canon G7x mark 2. Jättetrevlig kamera. Liten och smidig och tar bra kort. Alldeles för stor och tung att alltid ha med i fickan och är i vägen vid lek, lyft etc. Det är även så att det är ofta oväntade tillfällen som man vill ha kort på så om du inte går runt med kameran konstant så kommer det bli mycket mobilkort i alla fall.

Skulle jag göra om hade jag satsat på varsin mobil med riktigt bra kamera och en systemkamera som funkar bra för mer planerade tillfällen. Även om mobilkort inte duger till att blåsa upp stort på väggen så funkar de i dagsläget helt ok att visa upp på en tv/skärm. Dessutom med automatisk molnbackup och alla sätt att enkelt dela nytagna kort med nära och kära så är även det ett stort plus.

I det här fallet är det verkligen sant att den bästa kameran är den som är tillgänglig.

