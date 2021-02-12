Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Möjligt att få fläkten på GPU att gå under 30%?

Möjligt att få fläkten på GPU att gå under 30%?

Har köpt ett 3080 Palit kort och sitter och pillar på fläktkurvor osv, jag kan ju få den att sitta på 0 RPM om jag väljer auto mode och kortet är tillräckligt kallt (under 60 grader)
Men väljer jag egen fläktkurva eller manuell styrning så får jag den varken att gå ner till 0 eller under 30%.

Vad jag läst så verkar ju fläktar ha en lägsta powerlimit så det kanske inte går, men tänkte ändå posta och kolla om det är någon som lyckats på något sätt?

Anledningen är för att 30% som är lägsta är 1300RPM vilket jag hör om det är tyst i rummet såklart.
Och om jag t.ex. spelar wow på 30% fläktkurva så ligger kortet på 45 grader, så det skulle ju helt klart vara möjligt att få ner fläkten till 15% och ändå kyla tillräckligt för wow.

har ett Strix 3090 som funkar på samma sätt. ingen fläkt fram till 50c, därefter 30% fläkt. Går ej att ändra detta med mjukvara verkar det som

Vad för program kör du med?
Lastar du hem MSI Afterburner så ska du kunna styra från 0-100%

nej, afterburner tillåter inte det. lägsta hastighet även där är 0% eller 30%

Ja precis 30% är lägsta i msi afterburner, skriver jag 15 i manuella fönstret så sätter den sig på 30% iaf. Kör jag hel auto så går den på 0. Problemet blir att kör jag hel auto så är fläkten idle tills den når 60 grader. Då drar den igång på 30% och när kortet sen har gått ner till 40-45 grader så stänger den av fläkten igen för kortet är tillräckligt kallt. Men då ökar tempen till 60 igen och loopen repeatas. (vilket stör mig mer än om jag bara har fläkten på 30% konstant vid spel).

Manboy en fråga till dig, en polare som har 3090 strix och hans kort har mycket snällare RPMtal. när hans fläkt är på 53% så kör den i 1000RPM. Ser det likadant ut för dig? För min verkar inte kunna köra lägre än 1300RPM...

Skrivet av Murre5:

Kör jag hel auto så går den på 0. Problemet blir att kör jag hel auto så är fläkten idle tills den når 60 grader. Då drar den igång på 30% och när kortet sen har gått ner till 40-45 grader så stänger den av fläkten igen för kortet är tillräckligt kallt. Men då ökar tempen till 60 igen och loopen repeatas. (vilket stör mig mer än om jag bara har fläkten på 30% konstant vid spel).

Jag antar att du kör läget föredrar maximal prestanda i Nvidias kontrollpanel? Om du byter till Optimal kraft / anpassningsbar så ska kortet inte längre öka temperaturen i idle.

(En omstart kan behövas för att aktivera profilen.)

Funkar det med FanControl månntro?

https://github.com/Rem0o/FanControl.Releases

Kan mycket väl vara en begränsning av fläkt kontrollen på kortet/kortets BIOS.
PWM standarden är gjord så att du har en lägsta punkt på PWM värdet som skall vara baserat på fläktens minimumvarvtal.
Sedan är det ju upp till styrkretsen att bestämma ifall man skall ha en platå, det vill säga att oavsett PWM värde under minimum = minimumvartal eller om de skall tillåta att fläkten stannar.

Precis lika som en spänningsreglerad fläkt. De har en minimum spänning som krävs för att fläkten skall ens snurra, ett värde som kan variera kraftigt. Någonstans mellan 3-9 V brukar i detta fall vara rätt standard.

