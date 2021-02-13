Observera att samma trivselregler gäller i kommentarstrådarna som i övriga forumet och att brott mot dessa leder till avstängning. Kontakta redaktionen om du vill uppmärksamma fel i artikeln eller framföra andra synpunkter.
Nvidia spikar lanseringsdatumet för Geforce RTX 3060
mrqaffe
Rekordmedlem ♥ ★
●
Ryzen 5 2400G, Asus ROG STRIX B350-F Gaming, 500GB Samsung 970EVO NVMe M.2 och en väldig massa masslagring. Seasonic Focus+ Gold 650W, Antec P 180 med Schyte o Sharkoon fläktar via en t-balancer, Tittar på en Acer ET430Kbmiippx 43" 4K
Främre ljudkanalerna återges via Behringer DCX2496, högtalare Truth B3031A, Truth B2092A Har också Oscilloskop, mätmikrofon och en Colorimeter.
Fidel Castro
Medlem ♥
●
Corsair Crystal 460 RGB-Cooler Master V1000-Aorus X370 Gaming K7- Ryzen 5 3600-Corsair 3000MHz 32gb-Samsung 960 EVO 256GB-Wraith Spire-Sapphire Vega 64 Nitro+ 8gb
sockerbagaren
Medlem ♥
●
roxkz
Medlem ★
●
Åbäke mk2: Ryzen 2600, MSI B450 Tomahawk, 48GB DDR4 @ 3000, 2x500GB Samsung 850 Evo, EVGA 1070 FTW.
RPGWiZaRD
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Intel® Core i7-9700K @ 5GHz | ASRock Z370 Taichi | G.Skill Trident Z 32GB @ DDR4-3400 CL14 | Samsung EVO series M.2 + Sata SSDs 2TB | MSI GTX 1070 Ti 8G Armor (överklockat) | SuperFlower Titanium 1000W | BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 240Hz | Phanteks PH-TC14PE | NZXT H440 New Edition | Logitech MX-518 | Razer Mantis Speed | Windows 10 x64 Professional
Snudge_B
Medlem ♥
●
ASUS Maximus VIII Hero Z170 | Intel® Core™ i7-6700K | Noctua NH-U12A |
G.SKill Trident Z Neo RGB 16GB 3600Mhz | ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 6GB STRIX OC |
Fractal Design Define 7 | 34" Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 3440x1440p 144Hz
Sando
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Instead, why don't you go get me a big cup of coffee with so much fake sugar that the coffee itself gets cancer?
Ryzen 5 3600 : Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240 : Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac : Sapphire RX 5700 Pulse 8gb : 16 Gb G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4 3200Mhz CL16 : Fractal Design Define Nano S : Intel 660p 512Gb Nvme : Chieftec CSN-550C SFX
superegg
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Man är inte dum för att man har stavproblem.
Läs mer om min synfel Visual Snow
Om mig ----> #16970666
Sando
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Instead, why don't you go get me a big cup of coffee with so much fake sugar that the coffee itself gets cancer?
Ryzen 5 3600 : Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240 : Asrock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac : Sapphire RX 5700 Pulse 8gb : 16 Gb G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4 3200Mhz CL16 : Fractal Design Define Nano S : Intel 660p 512Gb Nvme : Chieftec CSN-550C SFX
ZothOmmog
Medlem ♥ ★
●
There is grandeur in this view of life, with its several powers, having been originally breathed into a few forms or into one; and that whilst this planet has gone cycling on according to the fixed law of gravity, from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being, evolved.