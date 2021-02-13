Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Tråd

Nvidia spikar lanseringsdatumet för Geforce RTX 3060

Cylon

Nvidia spikar lanseringsdatumet för Geforce RTX 3060

Att mellanklassen utökas mot slutet av februari har länge varit känt, men nu avslöjas tidpunkten och att Founders Edition-kortet uteblir.

Läs hela artikeln här

Varför ens "lansera" nått de inte kommer att sälja ?

Släpps eller ’släpps’

Börjar bli trött på dessa kort som ändå inte går att köpa... om det finns kort så är det bra, men räknar inte längre med att kunna köpa komponenter 2021 heller

Trött på både AMD och NVIDIA...de släpper en massa men inget går att köpa.

Alltså. Hade väl velat ha ett 3070 eller 3060ti. Men om 3060 går att få tag på så... men det lär ju inte finnas.

Alltså, det kommer ju kort... men de tar slut lika fort som de kommer in. Alla de gånger jag sett några 3070 i lager hos någon butik senaste veckan har de varit slut på en tjugo minuter.

Skrivet av sockerbagaren:

Alltså. Hade väl velat ha ett 3070 eller 3060ti. Men om 3060 går att få tag på så... men det lär ju inte finnas.

Samma här men undrar om 3060 är värt att uppgradera till från ett 1070 Ti, hade tänkt byta till 1440p skärm snart men tror det blir lite för mycket för 3060 om man tänkt köra typ 144Hz (kräver ej konstant 144 fps men typ om spelen flyter på i typ 60 - 144 FPS i nyare spel som Cyberpunk är det ok i 1440p). Specsen känns mera som ett 1080p kort för högre uppdateringsfrekvenser.

Men om 3060 är på en helt annan krets så har man ju faktiskt ingen aning. Tänker också att ett sånt kort är ju dessutom tänkt att gå ut i så mycket större volymer. Ja vi får se, men jag hoppas ju att det dyker upp några kort iaf. Sen får vi se om miners tar hand om allt som faktiskt dyker upp.

Skrivet av Snudge_B:

Men om 3060 är på en helt annan krets så har man ju faktiskt ingen aning. Tänker också att ett sånt kort är ju dessutom tänkt att gå ut i så mycket större volymer. Ja vi får se, men jag hoppas ju att det dyker upp några kort iaf. Sen får vi se om miners tar hand om allt som faktiskt dyker upp.

Med 12gb minne tror jag tyvärr att miners kommer att köpa upp allt som finns. Baserat på vad kort för för just nu så tror jag att det blir svårt att hitta nåt för under 5000kr i alla fall...

Är så trött på på både AMD och NVIDIA, jag tycker de skiter fullständigt i oss vanliga konsumenter, konsumenter som till mångt och mycket byggt upp dessa bolag till va de är idag.
Detta med cryptovalutor och dess företag som gör pengar på dessa grafikkort har helt förblindat företagen för snabba pengar.
De borde sluta lansera nya kort, de gör sig själva bara till åtlöje.

Det känns lite som apokalyps men istället för att maten tar slut så är det GPU som tar slut.

Zombie (mining) kommer äta alla hjärnor (GPU).

Tycker väldigt synd om de som sålt sitt grafikkort i förhoppning att få tag på ett nytt, där skall många influencers och youtubers en enorm känga för att uppmana folk att sälja medans det får något för de gamla korten inför RTX 3000 lanseringen.
Ni som sitter fortfarande på GTX 1080 eller högre, spela på era kort och njut av spelen istället för att jaga dessa enhörningar till grafikkort, och det som nästan alla medier koncentrerar sig på är om man kan köra Cyberpunk i vettig FPS, jag säger också där skit i Cyberpunk 2077 och njut av alla andra spel som faktiskt är väloptimerade eller optimerade alls.

Skrivet av RPGWiZaRD:

Samma här men undrar om 3060 är värt att uppgradera till från ett 1070 Ti, hade tänkt byta till 1440p skärm snart men tror det blir lite för mycket för 3060 om man tänkt köra typ 144Hz (kräver ej konstant 144 fps men typ om spelen flyter på i typ 60 - 144 FPS i nyare spel som Cyberpunk är det ok i 1440p). Specsen känns mera som ett 1080p kort för högre uppdateringsfrekvenser.

För 1440p lär det vara på gränsen om du vill spela 60fps på high eller ultra, med mitt 2070s (som tycks vara något starkare) så var jag oftast tvungen att pilla lite med inställningarna för att få t ex AC:Valhalla och WD: Legion att flyta på bra. RT är bara att glömma i 1440p utan att kompromissa med mycket DLSS (performance mode), dra ned övriga inställningar eller acceptera 40-50 fps.
Skulle säga att 3060 kommer vara ett bra 1080p 60fps+ på högre inställningar 2-3 år i nya AAA-spel, för 1440p så känns det på gränsen redan idag om målet är grafikgodis på topp några år framåt.

Skrivet av Nightcrawler:

Är så trött på på både AMD och NVIDIA, jag tycker de skiter fullständigt i oss vanliga konsumenter, konsumenter som till mångt och mycket byggt upp dessa bolag till va de är idag.
Detta med cryptovalutor och dess företag som gör pengar på dessa grafikkort har helt förblindat företagen för snabba pengar.
De borde sluta lansera nya kort, de gör sig själva bara till åtlöje.

Tja, det är ju inte AMDs och Nvidias fel. Konponentbristen påverkar ju till och med biltillverkare just nu, och att korten köps upp av miners och scalpers kan de ju inte påverka. Nvidia och AMD säljer ju inte korten själva, utan är flera steg från slutkunden. Först har du partners som gör kort, som säljer till importörer, som i sin tur säljer till återförsäljare, som säljer till slutkunden

Skrivet av Nightcrawler:

Är så trött på på både AMD och NVIDIA, jag tycker de skiter fullständigt i oss vanliga konsumenter, konsumenter som till mångt och mycket byggt upp dessa bolag till va de är idag.
Detta med cryptovalutor och dess företag som gör pengar på dessa grafikkort har helt förblindat företagen för snabba pengar.
De borde sluta lansera nya kort, de gör sig själva bara till åtlöje.

Det är väl inte AMD och Nvidias fel om miners köper upp alla kort? Det är inte de som tillverkar och säljer korten. Jag kan förstå att återförsäljarna gärna säljer till miners. De får bättre betalt, säljer stora volymer på en gång och får mindre problem med support i efterhand. Deras mål är inte att se till att Gamers får de produkter de vill ha, det skiter de fullständigt i. Privatkonsumenter är både snåla och krävande och det gäller även mig själv. Man vill såklart inte betala mer än man måste.

NVIDIA: This is the day we will release RTX 3060.

Miners & Scalpers: Bots ready, set, buy!

Skrivet av Nightcrawler:

Tycker väldigt synd om de som sålt sitt grafikkort i förhoppning att få tag på ett nytt, där skall många influencers och youtubers en enorm känga för att uppmana folk att sälja medans det får något för de gamla korten inför RTX 3000 lanseringen.
Ni som sitter fortfarande på GTX 1080 eller högre, spela på era kort och njut av spelen istället för att jaga dessa enhörningar till grafikkort, och det som nästan alla medier koncentrerar sig på är om man kan köra Cyberpunk i vettig FPS, jag säger också där skit i Cyberpunk 2077 och njut av alla andra spel som faktiskt är väloptimerade eller optimerade alls.

Men det är ganska bra att sälja sin begagnade GTX 1080 nu, eftersom man får väldigt mkt för den.
Dvs man bör ha ngn gammal ersättning till den och vänta ngn månad innan man köper ett grafikkort i RTX 3000-serien.

