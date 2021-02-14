Corsair 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz CL15 Vengeance

carlsson86
Medlem ♥
●
They say if you play a Microsoft CD backwards, you hear satanic messages. That's nothing. If you play it forwards, it installs Windows.
Har 2x8gb liggandes.
Köparen betalar frakt, blå påse eller spårbart är upp till köparen.
They say if you play a Microsoft CD backwards, you hear satanic messages. That's nothing. If you play it forwards, it installs Windows.
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.