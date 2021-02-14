Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

HP Prodesk 400 G4 SFF

Enligt följande:
- i5-7500
- 8GB DDR4 (en sticka)
- Ingen HDD, kan skicka med en 1TB 2.5" mot extrakostnad
- Går att installera LP grafikkort
- Windows 10 Pro aktiveras automatiskt, fungerar kanon med Ubuntu
- Garantitiden gick ut för några månader sedan
- i absolut nyskick
- Inget BIOS-password
- Kan skickas

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c05362196

Kan bytas mot telefon, smarta hemmet, Surface etc.

1500:- plus eventuell frakt på 129:-

Läs hela annonsen här

