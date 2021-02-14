Returburk
Medlem
●
HP Prodesk 400 G4 SFF
Enligt följande:
- i5-7500
- 8GB DDR4 (en sticka)
- Ingen HDD, kan skicka med en 1TB 2.5" mot extrakostnad
- Går att installera LP grafikkort
- Windows 10 Pro aktiveras automatiskt, fungerar kanon med Ubuntu
- Garantitiden gick ut för några månader sedan
- i absolut nyskick
- Inget BIOS-password
- Kan skickas
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c05362196
Kan bytas mot telefon, smarta hemmet, Surface etc.
1500:- plus eventuell frakt på 129:-
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.