Call of Duty: Cold War + GeForce Now + Lian Li O11 (Black)

last_grimm
Medlem ♥
●
Hej !
Selling multiple items.
Call of Duty: Cold war : You will need 3080 or 3090 to activate.
Geforce Now 12 months: You will need 3xxx series card to activate.
Lian Li O11 - Black - Prefer Pickup in Stockholm. Condition Like New. Used for 2 days & then upgraded to Lian Li XL.
Price -
COD Cold War - SEK 300
Geforce Now 12 Months - SEK 150
Lian Li O11 Black - SEK 1400
Please PM for any questions or details. Feel free to make counter offers.
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2021 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.