Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Call of Duty: Cold War + GeForce Now + Lian Li O11 (Black)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Call of Duty: Cold War + GeForce Now + Lian Li O11 (Black)

Hej !

Selling multiple items.

Call of Duty: Cold war : You will need 3080 or 3090 to activate.

Geforce Now 12 months: You will need 3xxx series card to activate.

Lian Li O11 - Black - Prefer Pickup in Stockholm. Condition Like New. Used for 2 days & then upgraded to Lian Li XL.

Price -

COD Cold War - SEK 300

Geforce Now 12 Months - SEK 150

Lian Li O11 Black - SEK 1400

Please PM for any questions or details. Feel free to make counter offers.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

100kr for COD

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara