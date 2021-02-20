Call of Duty: Cold War + GeForce Now + Lian Li O11 (Black)

Hej !

Selling multiple items.

Call of Duty: Cold war : You will need 3080 or 3090 to activate.

Geforce Now 12 months: You will need 3xxx series card to activate.

Lian Li O11 - Black - Prefer Pickup in Stockholm. Condition Like New. Used for 2 days & then upgraded to Lian Li XL.

Price -

COD Cold War - SEK 300

Geforce Now 12 Months - SEK 150

Lian Li O11 Black - SEK 1400

Please PM for any questions or details. Feel free to make counter offers.

Läs hela annonsen här