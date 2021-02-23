Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Apple Macbook Pro 16" i9 2.3GHz

Apple Macbook Pro 16" i9 2.3GHz

Säljer min Apple Macbook Pro 16" i9 2.3GHz köpt från Webhallen 17/11 -20. Använt den ett ~tiotal gånger bara. Nyskick. Skall köpa Mac Mini (M1) så denna kommer inte komma till användning.

16" / 3072 x 1920 / 1 TB / Core i9 / 8-kärnor / 16 GB / AMD Radeon Pro 5500M / Intel UHD Graphics 630 / Grå

https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/310365-Apple-Macbook-Pro...

Skickar med Apple original Leather Sleeve for 16-inch MacBook Pro – Black (nypris 1990:-)

Pris 24.000:- eller högsbjudande

