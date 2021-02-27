Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Hur står sig ett 980Ti

Hur står sig ett 980Ti

Tjena,

Jag äger en gammal härk, i5 4670k med 16GB RAM.
Den fungerar helt ok med mitt 980ti men börjar väl känna att de få kärnorna och den gamla arkitekturen inte längre håller.

Ponera att jag skulle införskaffa mig en AMD 5600 med tillhörande planka och RAM, skulle mitt 980ti fungera helt ok i 1440p?

skulle mitt 980ti fungera helt ok i 1440p?

Javisst, allt beror dock på vad du spelar och vilka kvalitetsinställningar du förväntar dig.

Javisst, allt beror dock på vad du spelar och vilka kvalitetsinställningar du förväntar dig.

Medium? Behöver absolut inte allt glitter

Med 6 gb så står det sig bra på medium low på 80% av alla spel typ.

Med 6 gb så står det sig bra på medium low på 80% av alla spel typ.

Gott.

Jag tänker väl lite äldre spel som Borderlands 3, Cities Skylines och WoW, de två första har inte gillat saknaden av cores i större miljöer.

