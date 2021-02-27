Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Hur radera windows.old efter uppdatering?

Hur radera windows.old efter uppdatering?

Frun fick en uppdatering till sin laptop (Windows 10) i veckan och missade att svara Ja på frågan om katalogen windows.old skulle raderas.

Har googlat men hittar inget sätt som fungerar för att radera katalogen.

Har testat detta:
1. Open an elevated command prompt. EAsiest way to do so is to tap on Windows, type cmd.exe, hold down the Shift-key and the Ctrl-key, and launch the elevated command prompt with a tap on the Enter-key.
2. takeown /F c:\Windows.old\* /R /A /D Y
3. cacls c:\Windows.old\*.* /T /grant administrators:F
rmdir /S /Q c:\Windows.old

Det faller på punkt 3, kommandot "calcs" finns inte i windows 10. Fortsatte googla och kommandot har tydligen bytt namn till "icalcs" men det funkar inte heller.

Tips någon?

Diskrensning?

Är du admin på din dator? Jag kunde ta bort min rakt av.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y_ZjK755jA&vl=en

diskrensning tar bort allt på rätt sätt
men behöver inte va hacker längre 2020

Om du högerklickar på C: och tar typ "diskrensning" så kan du ta typ "systemfiler" och där kan du bocka i ta bort gamla uppdateringar och annat bös som skräpar och fyller C:

Sitter inte på windows datorn nu så kan inte kolla exakt vad det heter, men brukar själva göra så.

Fanns inte med under diskrensning på min installation i alla fall, men avinstallera Uppgraderingsassistenten / Update assistant för Windows 10 fungerande fint.

Den försvinner väl automagiskt efter 30 dagar?

