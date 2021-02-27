Hur radera windows.old efter uppdatering?

Frun fick en uppdatering till sin laptop (Windows 10) i veckan och missade att svara Ja på frågan om katalogen windows.old skulle raderas.

Har googlat men hittar inget sätt som fungerar för att radera katalogen.

Har testat detta:

1. Open an elevated command prompt. EAsiest way to do so is to tap on Windows, type cmd.exe, hold down the Shift-key and the Ctrl-key, and launch the elevated command prompt with a tap on the Enter-key.

2. takeown /F c:\Windows.old\* /R /A /D Y

3. cacls c:\Windows.old\*.* /T /grant administrators:F

rmdir /S /Q c:\Windows.old

Det faller på punkt 3, kommandot "calcs" finns inte i windows 10. Fortsatte googla och kommandot har tydligen bytt namn till "icalcs" men det funkar inte heller.

Tips någon?